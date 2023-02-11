The Washington Post (and some of its reporters) have been spotted covering themselves in more journalistic glory:

Does the @washingtonpost support its reporters making false, baseless smears against scientists? What on earth is a "covid denialist agenda"? Does the Post not want a real inquiry into the failure of public health to protect the public from covid & collateral harm from lockdowns? pic.twitter.com/b4mTfFdVmb — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) February 10, 2023

Combine that with other recent events, and Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk then pointed out what’s sorely needed at the Post:

WaPo needs a thorough housecleaning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2023

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who has been keeping busy calling out “fake news” in a WaPo hit piece on her, certainly agrees with Musk on that point:

How should this story end for the Post?

Buy it! — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 11, 2023

That would be interesting, or maybe this is more appropriate:

Much too far gone, should be shut down immediately and have its history chronicled in a propaganda museum. — Jeff Deist (@jeffdeist) February 11, 2023

Not just WaPo… all of them. pic.twitter.com/8nrh2HGusZ — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 11, 2023

So much of the media is beyond repair.

