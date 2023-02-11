The Washington Post (and some of its reporters) have been spotted covering themselves in more journalistic glory:

Combine that with other recent events, and Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk then pointed out what’s sorely needed at the Post:

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who has been keeping busy calling out “fake news” in a WaPo hit piece on her, certainly agrees with Musk on that point:

Trending

null

How should this story end for the Post?

That would be interesting, or maybe this is more appropriate:

So much of the media is beyond repair.

***

Related:

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna shares another reason WaPo’s hit piece belongs in the Fake News Hall of Fame; UPDATED

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna notes WaPo has already made a correction to their hit piece

NY Times helps DOJ special counsel track down who’s at fault for Biden having classified documents

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon Muskfake newsjournalismRep. Anna Paulina LunaWashington Post