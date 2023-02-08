Remember a while back when John Kerry was confronted about his private jet usage and he explained why it should be acceptable for him to do it?

Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded.

Super-rich eco-hypocrites must have workshopped that excuse, because Bill Gates recently gave a very similar answer when asked about his private jet usage while working to get the rest of us to subsist on insects while getting around on bicycles. Watch:

BILL GATES – Because he is so rich he is allowed to fly in his private jets wherever he wants. According to him. Only the rich ‘doing it for the good of mankind’ aren’t forced to follow the rules. This is the new equity you are being asked to swallow. pic.twitter.com/DIVFH9DO0D — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) February 8, 2023

You will have nothing and like it, and people like Bill Gates will still have their private jets and multiple mansions.

Paying for offsets isn’t reducing emissions — Alex Sims (@alexsims101) February 8, 2023

Gates, Kerry, et al continue to think they can buy their way out of the hypocrisy while not changing their lifestyles.

So you should sacrifice your car and eat bugs, but Bill Gates can't even be troubled to fly commercial, not even first class. These guys clearly do NOT believe that what they're selling is a *real* threat, or they would behave much differently. Wouldn't you? If you believed it https://t.co/3wMFxC1zMJ — Dr. Not Rian's Luke 🌐 (@_LukeCSkywalker) February 8, 2023

Nope, they do not believe the “warnings” they’re peddling.

