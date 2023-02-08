Remember a while back when John Kerry was confronted about his private jet usage and he explained why it should be acceptable for him to do it?

Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV.

During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.”

“If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded.

Super-rich eco-hypocrites must have workshopped that excuse, because Bill Gates recently gave a very similar answer when asked about his private jet usage while working to get the rest of us to subsist on insects while getting around on bicycles. Watch:

You will have nothing and like it, and people like Bill Gates will still have their private jets and multiple mansions.

Gates, Kerry, et al continue to think they can buy their way out of the hypocrisy while not changing their lifestyles.

Nope, they do not believe the “warnings” they’re peddling.

