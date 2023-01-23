Last November Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history by becoming the first woman to be elected governor of Arkansas.

Now that Huckabee Sanders is in office, the Associated Press is trying to add a spark of controversy to one of her first acts as governor:

One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that’s divided Hispanics along generational lines. https://t.co/8LFJwAOwQd — The Associated Press (@AP) January 22, 2023

It’s a “debate that’s divided Hispanics along generational lines,” according to the AP story:

One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that’s divided Hispanics along generational lines. Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that’s prompted complaints from some critics who view it as yet another attack by Republicans on the LGBTQ community. Yet her move may have limited impact, given that the word does not appear to be widely used in Arkansas government. It was among several orders the 40-year-old former White House press secretary signed within hours of taking office office that were cheered by conservatives, including restrictions on teaching critical race theory in public schools and banning TikTok on state devices. The Latinx prohibition gives agencies 60 days to revise written materials to comply.

They’re trying so hard. But Twitter users were among those calling BS on the AP’s attempt to make this controversial:

Funny to see the fact checkers being fact checked. — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) January 23, 2023

When Twitter readers are being more accurate than misleading @AP headlines. pic.twitter.com/j05PeQCNkD — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) January 23, 2023





Nice try, AP, but no…

This "debate" has not "divided Hispanics" in any way. Every opinion poll shows that 95-99% of Hispanics do not use the fake term "LatinX", either they have never heard of it, or they know about it and understandably find it offensive as it's a perversion of the Spanish language — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 22, 2023

There is no division in the Hispanic community over “Latinx.” It’s not a thing. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 23, 2023

Oh, sweet, the AP got fact-checked! Hispanics apparently aren't woke morons like the fine folks at the AP? 🤔 https://t.co/xkxIqNSZ0a — 🇺🇸 doctorcherokee 🇺🇸🍊 (@doctorcherokee) January 23, 2023

"Context added" FTW once again dispelling media lies. https://t.co/vhJYysi9hW — Sour Patch Lyds 👎🏻🇺🇦 (@sourpatchlyds) January 23, 2023

No wonder the media hyperventilated when Elon Musk bought Twitter.

