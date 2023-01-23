Last November Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history by becoming the first woman to be elected governor of Arkansas.

Now that Huckabee Sanders is in office, the Associated Press is trying to add a spark of controversy to one of her first acts as governor:

It’s a “debate that’s divided Hispanics along generational lines,” according to the AP story:

Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that’s prompted complaints from some critics who view it as yet another attack by Republicans on the LGBTQ community. Yet her move may have limited impact, given that the word does not appear to be widely used in Arkansas government.

It was among several orders the 40-year-old former White House press secretary signed within hours of taking office office that were cheered by conservatives, including restrictions on teaching critical race theory in public schools and banning TikTok on state devices. The Latinx prohibition gives agencies 60 days to revise written materials to comply.

They’re trying so hard. But Twitter users were among those calling BS on the AP’s attempt to make this controversial:


Nice try, AP, but no…

No wonder the media hyperventilated when Elon Musk bought Twitter.

