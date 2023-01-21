Last October, former CNN host and now Harvard fellow Brian Stelter noted that virtually every major news homepage was alarmed by Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

Then in December, Musk tweeted a poll asking if he should step down as the head of Twitter, and 57.5 percent said “yes”:

Dogged journalist Stelter has noticed that, one month later, Musk is still at the helm of Twitter:

We have no idea what Musk’s plans are but it’s not as if he was every going to step away immediately as Twitter CEO. It’s been four weeks.

Trending

Also Stelter’s “remember when…” tweet was yet another rock thrown inside a glass house.

Remember when Stelter regularly had Dan Rather and Michael Avenatti as guests on a CNN show ironically called “Reliable Sources” and then recently spoke as a disinformation expert at the World Economic Forum?

Maybe in addition to the Harvard fellow position Stelter can turn the World Economic Forum panel on disinformation thing into an annual gig.

And now the World Economic Forum considers Stelter a disinformation expert which says all you need to know about the WEF.

***

Related:

Former CNN hot mess Brian Stelter already has a sweet new gig lined up

Brian Stelter’s final sign-off might have been the ONLY reliable thing ever uttered on ‘Reliable Sources’

Tom Elliott has compiled a video that would be perfect for Brian Stelter’s ‘Reliable Sources’ grand finale

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterElon MusktwitterWorld Economic Forum