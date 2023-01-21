Last October, former CNN host and now Harvard fellow Brian Stelter noted that virtually every major news homepage was alarmed by Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

Then in December, Musk tweeted a poll asking if he should step down as the head of Twitter, and 57.5 percent said “yes”:

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Dogged journalist Stelter has noticed that, one month later, Musk is still at the helm of Twitter:

Remember when Elon Musk posted a poll asking if he should step down as Twitter CEO, and users decisively voted yes, and nothing happened? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 20, 2023

We have no idea what Musk’s plans are but it’s not as if he was every going to step away immediately as Twitter CEO. It’s been four weeks.

Come on. It takes time to find a competent CEO — at least 4-6 months. You can't replace something with nothing, and getting it right is far more important than satisfying the peanut gallery's timetable. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 20, 2023

Also Stelter’s “remember when…” tweet was yet another rock thrown inside a glass house.

Remember when you were employed? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 20, 2023

Remember when Stelter regularly had Dan Rather and Michael Avenatti as guests on a CNN show ironically called “Reliable Sources” and then recently spoke as a disinformation expert at the World Economic Forum?

Remember when CNN voted to axe your show? https://t.co/lKN3KeiZUE — Sol🎬 (@Solmemes1) January 21, 2023

Remember when Brian Stelter was fired from CNN and his show cancelled and then he resurfaced in Davos and tried to be relevant? https://t.co/maDiNkkGTI pic.twitter.com/99XllzeYPu — Waoww LoDuv 👑 (@LoDuv) January 21, 2023

Maybe in addition to the Harvard fellow position Stelter can turn the World Economic Forum panel on disinformation thing into an annual gig.

Remember when you got fired? — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) January 21, 2023

Remember when you spread Russian collusion lies for years? I do. — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-01) (@BarnettforAZ) January 20, 2023

Remember last night when They roasted you on @greggutfeld? — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) January 20, 2023

Remember when Brian Stelter had this show called "Reliable Sources" but nothing on his show was reliable or an actual source?🤔 https://t.co/qNVyfpxovi — I'm Awesome😎 (@1mAws0me) January 21, 2023

Remember when you lied to us daily and nothing happened? https://t.co/LySf7PGuHm — Chris Finch 🍾🎇 (@bamaswhodat) January 21, 2023

And now the World Economic Forum considers Stelter a disinformation expert which says all you need to know about the WEF.

***

***

