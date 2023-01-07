There were some tense moments in the House of Representatives last night and early this morning that culminated in Rep. Kevin McCarthy being elected Speaker after the 15th vote. At least it wasn’t boring:

Kevin McCarthy confronts Matt Gaetz during 14th House Speaker vote. #118thCongress pic.twitter.com/nMa9bm0KSN — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2023

Scenes from the 14th Round of voting for House Speaker pic.twitter.com/bqEl8Wi4vb — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 7, 2023

Former member of the House’s January 6th Commission who predictably became a CNN “senior” political commentator immediately after leaving Congress, Adam Kinzinger, noted that there might have been some extra anger generated because of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “punch me face”:

Matt Gaetz’s “punch me face” almost got punched. — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 7, 2023

Would Liz Cheney agree with that framing of what happened? Perhaps.

So violence is funny now, crybaby? — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) January 7, 2023

I'm old enough to remember when Adam said political violence was bad. Yet, here he is, encouraging it. Must have been fake just like everything else about him — Christopher Tremoglie (@cwtremo) January 7, 2023

A former congressman saying a Rep has a “punch me face” sounds a bit insurrection-y.

Loosen that grip on your bottle, Adam. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 7, 2023

Celebrating violence against a congressman? Shocking https://t.co/PSfftlETXv — PollySolipsism (@PollySpin) January 7, 2023

Kinda like your political career got punched? — Madison (@Madisontx76) January 7, 2023

Yeah… kinda like that maybe.

