There were some tense moments in the House of Representatives last night and early this morning that culminated in Rep. Kevin McCarthy being elected Speaker after the 15th vote. At least it wasn’t boring:

Former member of the House’s January 6th Commission who predictably became a CNN “senior” political commentator immediately after leaving Congress, Adam Kinzinger, noted that there might have been some extra anger generated because of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “punch me face”:

Trending

Would Liz Cheney agree with that framing of what happened? Perhaps.

A former congressman saying a Rep has a “punch me face” sounds a bit insurrection-y.

Yeah… kinda like that maybe.
***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald roasts CNN for hiring ‘Republican’ Adam Kinzinger in BRUTALLY hilarious thread

Adam Kinzinger tweets his ‘Kinzinger out’ farewell with a cute little emoji and LOL HELLO backfire

Rep. Adam Kinzinger tells Rep. Lauren Boebert it ‘ain’t over,’ Donald Trump’s time will come

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam Kinzingerhouse of representativesMatt GaetzMike RogersRep. Kevin McCarthySpeaker of the House