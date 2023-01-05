A few days ago the CDC posted updated guidance “for non-U.S. citizen, nonimmigrant passengers arriving from a foreign country to the United States”:

If you are a non-U.S. citizen who is a nonimmigrant (not a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, lawful permanent resident, or traveling to the United States on an immigrant visa), you will need to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before you travel by air to the United States from a foreign country. Some categories of noncitizen, nonimmigrants are excepted from this requirement. If you meet the criteria for one of these categories, you will need to fulfill additional requirements to travel by air to the United States.

Dr. Nicole Saphier couldn’t help but notice the selective nature of the CDC’s wording:

The CDC is clever w/ their wording on extended travel vaccine requirement. “Noncitizens who are nonimmigrants and seeking to enter by air are required to show proof of vaccination before coming to the US.” Translation, if you walk across the SW border, no vaccine necessary. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) January 5, 2023

Seriously? They couldn’t possibly make it more obvious.

Well certainly, didn't you know COVID only affects people flying 😆 — Steve Vaughan 🇺🇲 (@Svaughanrv) January 5, 2023

So. Much. Science.

All ridiculousness. In the name of science and safety. https://t.co/Bx51Lyj07v — Cara Wright (@tcwright48) January 5, 2023

Exactly this. And it's yet one more reason why the Biden administration is a total clownshow. https://t.co/kOmDeB6mJE — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 5, 2023

It’s always been so interesting how the “science” tells us that traveling to the US by air requires heavy monitoring but the virus won’t be an issue if you stroll illegally across the southern border.

Can't make this up. https://t.co/moH0nsPl9O — Doing Things In A Bicarmel Way (@PeterDeGiglio) January 5, 2023

We can’t make this up because, sadly, we don’t have to.

***

***

