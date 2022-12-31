It’s almost time to put 2022 permanently in the rearview mirror and dive right into 2023. The @POTUS Twitter account decided to use the occasion to provide a buzzkill with a reminder that more Biden-style “help” is on the way (and you already know how the previous “help” has worked out for average Americans):

Just 12 hours until many of the cost-saving provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act kick in for millions. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2022

Oh please. The “Inflation Reduction Act” is the most ironically-titled, counterproductive piece of legislation since the “‘Affordable’ Care Act.”

Narrator: No inflation will be reduced — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) December 31, 2022

And inflation still won't be reduced… as per the false title of the bill. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 31, 2022

On top of that, we have the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending monstrosity that’s going to kick in alongside the Inflation Reduction Act. Pardon us if we don’t think all that is going to result in a reduction in inflation.

12 hours until higher taxes and recession starts. https://t.co/fqrOMaff6Y — Burt Macklin (@johnwayne7070) December 31, 2022

Hang on to your wallet, these cost saving provisions are going to cost a fortune! https://t.co/VLZQdNHbWP — Robert (@Blender218) December 31, 2022

They’re going to save you money until you don’t have any left.

Every day the Biden White House sets a new gaslighting record.

