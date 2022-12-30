Before leaving the White House to head for a New Year vacation with his family on the Virgin Islands, President Biden signed 65 bills into law and the White House was obviously thrilled by how fast the president signed them all (whether Biden knew what was in any of them is anybody’s guess):

At the end of a historic, productive session of Congress full of bipartisan results, I still have a few bills left to sign. Take a guess how long it took me to sign a stack of 65 of them. pic.twitter.com/kP1Tc2fV4c — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2022

However, the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill was not among the above bills. The 4,000-plus page spending monstrosity was instead flown to the Virgin Island so Biden could sign it:

.@POTUS Biden signs $1.7 trillion omnibus funding package into law https://t.co/xo4zmvcivZ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 30, 2022

Just to add to the irony, the president who goes by “Middle-Class Joe” and routinely slams the super-rich as not paying their “fair share” while sounding the alarm about how climate change is an existential threat signed the omnibus from an oceanside mansion owned by a billionaire who’s putting up his family for a few days:

Biden signs $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill in billionaire Democrat donor's beachside mansion in St Croix – after it was flown to him on a Spirit Airlines flight from Washingtonhttps://t.co/0LOMOE9PDr — Diane Lange (@DclareDiane) December 30, 2022

The optics here are something else, which is why the White House only released photos of Biden signing the bill with no background showing where he was:

The White House flew the federal budget to St Croix for President Joe Biden to sign into law ahead of the December 30 deadline, so the government didn’t shut down over New Year’s Eve. The 4,000-page, $1.7 trillion omnibus package to fund the government through September 2023 arrived at the White House on Wednesday evening, after it completed the legislative enrollment process. On Thursday, it was flown to St Croix, where Biden is spending the holiday week in a luxury villa owned by a billionaire Democratic donor. The bill arrived in the US Virgin Islands via Spirit Airlines on Thursday evening around 5:30 pm Eastern time. A little over an hour later, Biden’s POTUS Instagram account posted a picture of the president signing the bill.

Here’s the @POTUS tweet:

Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill, ending a year of historic progress. It'll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, VAWA funding – and gets crucial assistance to Ukraine. Looking forward to more in 2023. pic.twitter.com/KTI1R9qMij — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2022

Perhaps there was a reason the Biden staff didn’t do the signing outdoors:

The three-bedroom St. Croix home owned by billionaire Democratic donors Bill and Connie Neville where the Bidens are staying for free as "guests" https://t.co/9AgLY4oheP — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) December 28, 2022

Has Biden yet scolded the billionaire Dem donors who are giving him a free place to stay for not paying their “fair share”?

[They] love taking our money and then rubbing it in our faces…https://t.co/RACiihJ6Cf pic.twitter.com/PiPGmGTBxO — Not Axɪᴏᴍ Rᴇᴘᴏʀᴛ ™ 🛡 (@NotAxiomReport) December 30, 2022

Thanks to all the ( fill the blank) who voted for this idiot and now he – along with other useless lawmakers- are spending our money without accountability and giving our enemies enough rope to … God help us… pic.twitter.com/eSa7Zvizxl — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) December 30, 2022

More than half the House phoned in their vote on this bill, and now Biden is signing it while vacationing at a donor’s home. It doesn’t get swampier than that https://t.co/nDCCgJkHZL — Charles Correll III 🎄 (@_CharlesCorrell) December 30, 2022

No it doesn’t. But Sen. Mitch McConnell said the bill covers “all our priorities,” so at least there’s a bit of bipartisan agreement that this particular swamp is perfectly acceptable.

