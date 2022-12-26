Everybody knows that nobody gaslights quite like the Biden White House and they continue to try and convince everybody that we now have the greatest president in the history of the country, but here’s a fresh comparison to roll our eyes at heading into a new year:

President Biden has built the most significant legislative record of any president since Lyndon B. Johnson. pic.twitter.com/1WL9JUW9k1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 26, 2022

Count Dan Bongino among the highly amused:

A bold comparison indeed!

We need a drug test for whoever posted this #TotalBS. https://t.co/fTp7J5XJNj — Larry Schultz (@oldsteeler) December 26, 2022

Is this the White House parody account?!? https://t.co/X548Crog9D — Mike Davis (@mobilemikervtec) December 26, 2022

It’s impossible to tell the difference anymore.

LBJ was a racist and helped destroy the black community. https://t.co/SErn3md54C — Caramel_Conservative (@FutureHOF3) December 26, 2022

It’s never good to be compared to LBJ https://t.co/AvROrSYJwU — Zane (@TexasNative_76) December 26, 2022

The two worst Presidents in modern American history. https://t.co/bAnStEDq90 — Joe Vento (@Vento_Const) December 26, 2022

So maybe they DO have something in common!

