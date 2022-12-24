Apparently when it comes to DC Democrats heading into the Christmas and New Year holiday seasons, the word of the month is “unity.” President Biden and his staffers have thrown self-awareness out the window lately with all the messages about unity and reminders that we’re all “fellow Americans.”

Taking a page from Biden is incoming Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with a message on behalf of the Democrats:

If there ever would be unifying rhetoric from the Democrats it would be a Christmas miracle, but we haven’t seen any of that:

When Dems like Jeffries say “unity” they, of course, mean that if everybody’s a Democrat then we’re fully unified, but until then…

Good luck trying to find concrete examples that aren’t empty rhetoric like that from Jeffries and Biden.

Naturally Jeffries just oozes “unity”:

Being an “election denier” is quite unifying, but only if a Democrat does it obviously.

