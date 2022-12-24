Apparently when it comes to DC Democrats heading into the Christmas and New Year holiday seasons, the word of the month is “unity.” President Biden and his staffers have thrown self-awareness out the window lately with all the messages about unity and reminders that we’re all “fellow Americans.”

Taking a page from Biden is incoming Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with a message on behalf of the Democrats:

The extremists want to divide us with vitriol and conspiracy theories. House Dems will continue to unite America and fight for the common good. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 24, 2022

If there ever would be unifying rhetoric from the Democrats it would be a Christmas miracle, but we haven’t seen any of that:

He knows it's been Democrats who have divided this country more than ANY other political party. He thinks the rest of America is just stupid. Democrats literally hate your guts. https://t.co/u53YRFndk7 — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) December 24, 2022

When Dems like Jeffries say “unity” they, of course, mean that if everybody’s a Democrat then we’re fully unified, but until then…

I’d like to see any evidence where the left is bringing Americans together. https://t.co/CMBME4KtuW — Joe C (@JoeCaradonna4) December 24, 2022

Good luck trying to find concrete examples that aren’t empty rhetoric like that from Jeffries and Biden.

Naturally Jeffries just oozes “unity”:

BREAKING: Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries was just elected as the new leader of the House Democrats. pic.twitter.com/skZqcnXiG7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 30, 2022

Being an “election denier” is quite unifying, but only if a Democrat does it obviously.

***

***

