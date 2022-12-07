Earlier this week Dem Rep. Katherine Clark told the viewing audience of “Meet the Press” how her middle child used to wake up with nightmares about climate change:

Incoming House Democrat Whip Katherine Clark: "I remember my middle child waking waking up with nightmares over concern around climate change." pic.twitter.com/Xayp52a20K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2022

That either A) never happened, or B) did happen because Clark would frighten her kids with tales of climate doomsday. Neither option is a good look, but such is the state of global warming fear-mongering on the Left.

Fortunately meteorologist Joe Bastardi has shared some information that Dems such as Rep. Clark can use to ease their kids’ minds (not that they will):

If this is true then its because someone is guilty of child abuse given life has never been better on planet earth. Tell your middle child we are in a climate optimum with 1/112th the amount of death per capita from climate as 1930. Thank God and fossil fuels https://t.co/KE93wpIZnt pic.twitter.com/3kKzjrbj5a — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) December 5, 2022

Hopefully Rep. Clark shares that info with all her kids (no, we’re not holding our breath).

