“The Mona Lisa of tone-deaf public health policy tweets” has been spotted coming from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky:

Remember when I say our public health officials are completely tone deaf? Well…here is the Mona Lisa of tone deaf public health policy tweets. Oy vey. https://t.co/aVnE72RR2y — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 30, 2022

Wait — their “sacrifice” — really?

Yes, really:

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Tuskegee syphilis study. Tomorrow, I will be joined by colleagues & #PublicHealth leaders as we honor the 623 African American men, their suffering & sacrifice, and our commitment to ethical research and practice. https://t.co/cbR8Shy0Db — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) November 29, 2022

Wow, that is… something else. We’re almost speechless.

Walensky’s tweet speaks volumes, and none of them are good:

If Walensky has the audacity to reframe one of the most infamously unethical and racist medical experiments in American history as some sort of noble sacrifice, a reasonable person might question her judgement regarding the COVID response, and wonder why she's still employed. — Clifton Duncan. (@cliftonaduncan) November 30, 2022

Of course it must be considered that the Biden administration defines “success” at one’s job very differently than people who are simply looking for some common sense amid the lunacy.

This is why people abhor “public health” as an institution — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 30, 2022

“Our commitment to health equity” = “Now we support non-consensual medical experimentation on humans of ALL races, not only African American men!” https://t.co/t4Eq2GIRPM — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 30, 2022

“Public health officials” have managed to completely shred what was left of their credibility in the last nearly three years and Walensky’s tweet has shredded those shreds into even smaller shreds.

She needs to resign and live the rest of her days in shame for allowing this statement to be put out on her name! https://t.co/kU544AQWYc — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) November 30, 2022

Instead Walensky might instead get a nice Christmas bonus.

Audible “wtf” on my end. pic.twitter.com/7iqJjTNjQM — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 30, 2022

"Their sacrifice" is here being used to pretend the government's victims were willing… much as they assert the children their lockdowns harmed "sacrificed." Abuse of language to obscure abuse of humans. https://t.co/ygG9wocfXU — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 30, 2022

Walensky’s tweet has the same energy as China praising the “sacrifice” of people who died in a building fire (because the government locked them inside their apartments) for their courage in fighting the spread of Covid.

