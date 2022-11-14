The National Education Association is getting dragged across the country and back for a tweet that has a ratio that’s one of the most impressive we’ve ever seen:

An epic ratio, and for good reason:

Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos leads off the parade of reality checks for the NEA:

Bingo!

Teachers’ unions have done irreversible damage to trust in public education.

The NEA was so confident everybody was going to agree with them that took a page from Randi Weingarten and disabled the replies.

The final words for the NEA go to school choice warrior Corey DeAngelis, and it’s great advice:

