The National Education Association is getting dragged across the country and back for a tweet that has a ratio that’s one of the most impressive we’ve ever seen:

An epic ratio, and for good reason:

Educators love their students and know better than anyone what they need to learn and to thrive. — NEA (@NEAToday) November 13, 2022

Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos leads off the parade of reality checks for the NEA:

Bingo!

Wrong. Parents know and love their children more than anyone. JFC https://t.co/VbPISxRx38 — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) November 14, 2022

Parents love and know their children better than anyone else. Teachers are doing a job that PARENTS hired them for. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) November 14, 2022

Teachers’ unions have done irreversible damage to trust in public education.

"You’re lucky to have me," and other things your abuser tells you, I mean and the teachers union tells you. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 14, 2022

Please keep telling parents that you know better how to raise their children. Seriously, keep going. School choice is getting a huge boost nationwide and I feel like we have you to thank for it — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 14, 2022

The NEA was so confident everybody was going to agree with them that took a page from Randi Weingarten and disabled the replies.

Educators lost the trust of parents when schools were closed then our children were forced to wear masks for months on end. The damage done is irreparable – WE WILL NEVER TRUST YOU AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/7zjp9aiMhd — Brian Schwartz (@brisco_0317) November 13, 2022

The final words for the NEA go to school choice warrior Corey DeAngelis, and it’s great advice:

delete your account. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 14, 2022

