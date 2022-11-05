This week President Biden lamented that Twitter “spews lies across the world” and that now “there’s no editors” (“editors” translates to “censors”), and because of that people won’t understand what’s at stake in the midterm elections. In other words, Biden’s already preparing the excuses for a possible midterm wipeout for the Democrats.

Notorious newsman Dan Rather also has some thoughts about Twitter, specifically pertaining to how Musk will run the company. As TDS dictates, the question couldn’t be addressed without bringing up Trump:

Is Musk running Twitter like Trump ran his casinos? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 5, 2022

Musk responded accordingly:

$8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

One change was recommended:

Wrong font. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2022

OOF.

Or @CBSNews ran their News Division? Past tense “ran.” — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 5, 2022

Maybe Musk should attach reminders of why Rather lost his job as CBS Evening News anchor to all his tweets.

Coming from a guy who ran his “news” career into the ground? Nice! — Sean Young (@learnsean) November 5, 2022

There’s no self-unawareness like Dan Rather self-unawareness.

Watching Musk troll crybabies over their blue check marks. Priceless — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) November 5, 2022

Couple this with the coming election night meltdowns and the streams will have been crossed.

***

Related:

***

