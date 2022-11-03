Things are looking fairly grim for the Stacey Abrams campaign in her quest to become the rightful rightful governor in Georgia. If Abrams loses again will she claim it was stolen this time as well?

In any case, Abrams is still trying to finish the campaign strong, this time by claiming that her Republican opponent will only work on behalf of the rich and not all citizens in Georgia:

The difference between Brian Kemp and me? I care for all of Georgia. Kemp only cares about his rich friends. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 2, 2022

Well, she won’t fight for ALL Georgians, especially if they only happen to end up as collateral damage during her “voter suppression” lies:

Didn’t you help get the All Star game in Atlanta cancelled? Explain to us like we’re 5 how that is caring. https://t.co/nW6hBYMWq0 — Jackvigg (@jackvigg1) November 3, 2022

If anything Abrams helped a lot of people in Colorado, which is where MLB moved the All-Star Game last summer.

But you think Georgia is the worst state to live in, and lied about voter suppression and applauded MLB for pulling the All-Star game out of GA. https://t.co/vR8Y0oMqrH — Sararose 🇺🇸 (@saras76) November 3, 2022

Well he's also not an election denier like you. https://t.co/19LILrhH96 — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) November 3, 2022

Thankfully the RCP polling average shows Abrams down by more than seven points and hopefully that’s how things play out.

Must be why 98% of your campaign donors are from out of state, right #StaceyAbrams? https://t.co/GVEfKPA4XG — Milo™ (@chasbottom) November 3, 2022

😂 Abrams’s talk is, well, “rich,” having gone from deeply in debt to having a hefty net worth in just a couple years…seemingly by magic. I have questions over who exactly has rich friends. — Mark, Darkly Optimistic (@mkos66) November 3, 2022

Maybe Abrams doesn’t actually care about ALL people in her state…

You told people " TO FIGHT INFLATION KILL YOUR BABY" you care for no one but yourself. https://t.co/FiWJQm7kjA — ufoefighter007 (@ufoefighter007) November 3, 2022

Yeah, believe it or not that’s pretty much what Abrams said last month.

