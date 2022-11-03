Things are looking fairly grim for the Stacey Abrams campaign in her quest to become the rightful rightful governor in Georgia. If Abrams loses again will she claim it was stolen this time as well?

In any case, Abrams is still trying to finish the campaign strong, this time by claiming that her Republican opponent will only work on behalf of the rich and not all citizens in Georgia:

Well, she won’t fight for ALL Georgians, especially if they only happen to end up as collateral damage during her “voter suppression” lies:

If anything Abrams helped a lot of people in Colorado, which is where MLB moved the All-Star Game last summer.

Thankfully the RCP polling average shows Abrams down by more than seven points and hopefully that’s how things play out.

Maybe Abrams doesn’t actually care about ALL people in her state…

Yeah, believe it or not that’s pretty much what Abrams said last month.

