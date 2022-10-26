You’ve probably heard by now that Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman had a few problems communicating at his debate last night against his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman’s campaign blamed the closed captioning system for all of their candidate’s issues, which caused the Nexstar Media Group to release a statement saying everything was fine with the equipment and transcriptions.

John and Gisele Fetterman have done an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, and the Democrat candidate had no such communication issues. Why? The reason is simple:

John Fetterman did an interview over email today… ????? pic.twitter.com/zj1hjgsHWw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2022

Fetterman came across much more clear and concise in this interview:

In the final days of John Fetterman’s Pennsylvania Senate campaign, he and his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, are “feeling good” about where he stands with voters after nearly two years on the road. “When we launched we knew it would be close in the end. Pennsylvania is the ultimate swing state,” John, 53, tells PEOPLE in an interview conducted via email. As Republican opponent Dr. Oz throws countless dollars into late-campaign attack ads, John says, “We’re not just still standing — we’re still winning.” That’s not to say that personal attacks against the Democratic candidate — particularly about his health, as he recovers from a stroke he suffered on the campaign trail in May — don’t weigh heavy on the Fettermans at times.

If the interview was done via email how can PEOPLE even be sure if they were talking to the right people?

has any other candidate EVER been allowed to do an interview OVER EMAIL. https://t.co/Vz736ytDCd — Amanda Carey Elliott 💁‍♀️ (@AmandaCarey1) October 26, 2022

John Fetterman was not the one responding to those email interview questions. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸 (@CryptidPolitics) October 26, 2022

We’re guessing the person answering the questions via email might have a name that rhymes with Fisele Getterman.

Because Skype was on strike.

All cell towers in PA just collapsed.

And land lines were cut by hostiles. Leaving #Fetterman the only option of relying on the excellent keyboarding skills of his lovely wife Gisele Barreto. https://t.co/SBulmLpEoa pic.twitter.com/kzc0UPstHq — Tom T. ن‎® (@VRWCTexan) October 26, 2022

Those are certainly some possibilities!

