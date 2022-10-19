Bill Maher of late has been saying plenty of things that the Left (and in this case Dr. Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, Randi Weingarten, etc.) do not like to hear, and this observation about the damage shutdown-happy public officials and politicians did to the country is another example:

We're now learning just how bad the "collateral damage" is post-pandemic. pic.twitter.com/ECw649U7do — Bill Maher (@billmaher) October 18, 2022

Carol Roth knows that all too well because she wrote the book on it… literally:

I wrote a book on it—during 2020. Happy to share. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 19, 2022

Many people easily predicted what the shutdowns and political ploys under the guise of keeping people “safe” from the virus would do to American students, workers and business owners. Others have just now caught on while others will refuse to admit the damage that was done.

You belong on Maher. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 19, 2022

I'd watch that! — Matt da Conservative (@mattman11367) October 19, 2022

That would be excellent.

***

Related:

Bill Maher tells Rob Reiner why he’s unaware of these details about the Hunter Biden laptop story

Bill Maher mercilessly shreds WaPo and their ‘unlicensed daycare center’ of a newsroom

Bill Maher’s trending take on the ‘spike in trans children’ is triggering the Left

Carol Roth requests more info from the WH after Biden’s fresh brag about how much he’s saving drivers on gas

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!