This week the House Dems (along with two Republican soon-to-be former members of Congress) on the January 6th Commission wrapped up what will likely be their final hearing intended to distract from economic woes ahead of the midterms by voting to subpoena Donald Trump.

That leads us to Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s tweet yesterday:

In the United States of America, no one is above the law. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 14, 2022

Wait, is she serious?

Igor Danchenko is. Ray Epps is. The Supreme Court leaker is. Hunter Biden is. Hillary Clinton is… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 14, 2022

Everyone in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book is, Hillary Clinton is, Joe Biden is, Nancy Pelosi is, Fauci is and all the crooks at the FBI + DOJ sure seem like they are. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 15, 2022

“Nobody is above the law,” but exceptions DO apply!

Except for Hillary Clinton, Joe & Hunter Biden, Paul & Nancy Pelosi, Al Sharpton, and numerous other Democrats… https://t.co/BPX2WemWRw — Gerald Dearing ن (@nofixedabode) October 15, 2022

So very many exceptions…

On Jan 20, 2017, there were riots in DC, plainly designed to prevent the peaceful transfer of power during Donald Trump’s inauguration. There was no national FBI dragnet, no congressional hearings, and the few that were arrested saw all charges dropped. But do go on. https://t.co/WqKWdkLlf5 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 15, 2022

Seems insurrection-y, but that was the “acceptable” kind apparently.

Except for members of congress who are immune from insider trading laws. https://t.co/xOJ1pfhRwD — Lysander Boomer (@LysanderBoomer) October 15, 2022

Doesn't congress exempt itself from almost every law they pass? 🤔 https://t.co/rSHw683sfJ pic.twitter.com/sg9n2KPUSv — Mike (@genericancitizn) October 15, 2022

In stunning statement, Democrat senator calls for independent investigation of FBI, impeachment of sitting president, and end of qualified immunity. https://t.co/1k3IOuRDdp — 10% for the Big Guy (@CheckYourBiases) October 15, 2022

Maybe Klobuchar’s tweet should have instead been “no Republican should be above the law” for greater accuracy.

