This week the House Dems (along with two Republican soon-to-be former members of Congress) on the January 6th Commission wrapped up what will likely be their final hearing intended to distract from economic woes ahead of the midterms by voting to subpoena Donald Trump.

That leads us to Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s tweet yesterday:

Wait, is she serious?

“Nobody is above the law,” but exceptions DO apply!

So very many exceptions…

Seems insurrection-y, but that was the “acceptable” kind apparently.

Maybe Klobuchar’s tweet should have instead been “no Republican should be above the law” for greater accuracy.

