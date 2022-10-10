Last week, Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan explained which way the momentum was swinging with the midterm elections just weeks away, and it had to have the Dems in a panic:

👀 Monmouth shows a 10-point swing in favor of GOP over the last month. https://t.co/cmhuVQhExL pic.twitter.com/JYbn0tNfMy — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 3, 2022

The Democrats can’t be thrilled to see Real Clear Politics’ analysis about how many Dem-held seats are considered toss-ups vs. how many GOP-held seats are seen as toss-ups (via @Muskrat__):

47 House Democrat seats are rated as tossup or better versus 7 on the GOP side. https://t.co/8UociAA7u0 — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) October 10, 2022

The momentum has indeed been swinging the way of the Republicans.

The last ten race changes have all moved favorably to the GOP.https://t.co/B4rhAiJkCr — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) October 10, 2022

Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and many other Dems can’t be thrilled by the way things are shifting.

Hopefully it plays out in similar fashion.

