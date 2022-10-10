Last week, Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan explained which way the momentum was swinging with the midterm elections just weeks away, and it had to have the Dems in a panic:

The Democrats can’t be thrilled to see Real Clear Politics’ analysis about how many Dem-held seats are considered toss-ups vs. how many GOP-held seats are seen as toss-ups (via @Muskrat__):

The momentum has indeed been swinging the way of the Republicans.

Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and many other Dems can’t be thrilled by the way things are shifting.

Hopefully it plays out in similar fashion.

