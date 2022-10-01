New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was among Democrats thrilled with all the new spending in the “Inflation Reduction Act” that will only worsen inflation but hand out plenty of money to “tackle the climate crisis”:

“Today’s vote in the House of Representatives is a monumental step forward in our nation’s efforts to fight inflation, lower costs for families and tackle the climate crisis. Thanks to leadership from Speaker Pelosi and hard work from Democrats in the New York Congressional delegation, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will soon head to President Biden’s desk. “This federal legislation is poised to make a major impact in New York. Seniors who rely on Medicare for prescription drugs will finally see their costs go down. Individuals who rely on Affordable Care Act health care plans will have their subsidies extended, keeping premiums more affordable. And a historic investment in green technology and climate resiliency will make a positive impact across our economy by creating jobs, lowering household utility costs and kick-starting the clean energy revolution.”

This week Gov. Hochul had a “zero-emission future” photo op touting the state’s “green” future:

Get in, New York — we’re driving into the future of zero-emission transportation! pic.twitter.com/yAUPKcQFjl — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) September 30, 2022

Lee Zeldin, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in New York, spotted some massive hypocrisy that deserved to be called out:

Such a hypocrite. @KathyHochul flies around New York in a gas guzzling, taxpayer funded plane to then get in a gas guzzling SUV to drive her to a photo op in an electric car that she doesn’t actually use. https://t.co/yZ5ma8DOPX — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) October 1, 2022

About a year ago Gov. Hochul tweeted about celebrating “climate week” from aboard her private jet:

Out the window. Amazing. As Climate Week comes to a close I’m reminded — THIS is what we are fighting for. pic.twitter.com/etoO9Ce1NZ — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 24, 2021

When these people talk about a “zero-emission future,” they still plan on having all their fossil fuel-powered perks. The new “rules” are only for everybody else.

