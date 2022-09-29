At the start of summer this year, Philadelphia’s progressive District Attorney Larry Krasner blamed a mass shooting on the NRA. Since then it’s become increasingly clear that Krassner isn’t going to admit that the problems with increases in shootings, crime and violence in Philadelphia have anything to do with his soft-on-crime policies.

Today D.A. Krasner was pinned down about his progressive policies and insisted that they’re working (the homicide rate and level of other crimes tell a different story):

Trending

“There is absolutely no correlation between the progressive and traditional (crime policies) and the rate of crime.” Gee, that seems like total BS. You’ll also notice Krassner tried to switch the subject to “Trump cities”:

It’s amazing how people like that ever get elected in the first place. Do enough people really believe those lies?

Philadelphia recently saw its 400th homicide this year:

As gun violence continues to surge out of control in Philadelphia, police tell Action News the city recorded its 400th homicide Monday night.

By the time the sun set Monday, the city saw 11 shootings including two that were fatal.

According to D.A. Krassner, that’s because of the pandemic.

***

Related:

7 Philadelphia teens kill 72-year-old man with traffic cones

Philadelphia woman in a medically induced coma after reportedly being set on fire, police investigating

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: