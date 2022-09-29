At the start of summer this year, Philadelphia’s progressive District Attorney Larry Krasner blamed a mass shooting on the NRA. Since then it’s become increasingly clear that Krassner isn’t going to admit that the problems with increases in shootings, crime and violence in Philadelphia have anything to do with his soft-on-crime policies.

Today D.A. Krasner was pinned down about his progressive policies and insisted that they’re working (the homicide rate and level of other crimes tell a different story):

Reporter: "Maybe [your soft-on crime policies] are not working." Philly DA Larry Krasner: "It is working." Reporter: "There's 1,000 people killed in 20 months." Krasner: "The rate of homicide in Trump states and Trump cities compared to Biden states is 40% higher. pic.twitter.com/WwUTjgMNDW — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 29, 2022

Reporter: “Maybe [your policies] aren’t working?” Philadelphia DA Krasner: “It is working!” Reporter: “There’s a thousand people KILLED in 20 months!” Krasner: “It is working!” pic.twitter.com/4tD8FcdCVL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022

“There is absolutely no correlation between the progressive and traditional (crime policies) and the rate of crime.” Gee, that seems like total BS. You’ll also notice Krassner tried to switch the subject to “Trump cities”:

Krasner says 8/10 most dangerous cities in America are "Trump cities." The most dangerous cities in America in 2022 were Detroit, Memphis, Birmingham, Baltimore, St. Louis, Kansas City, Cleveland, Little Rock, Milwaukee, and Stockton. Only one of them has a Republican mayor. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 29, 2022

It’s amazing how people like that ever get elected in the first place. Do enough people really believe those lies?

He's blaming Trump for his bad decisions. He's losing. — Ultra MAGA David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) September 29, 2022

Philadelphia recently saw its 400th homicide this year:

As gun violence continues to surge out of control in Philadelphia, police tell Action News the city recorded its 400th homicide Monday night. By the time the sun set Monday, the city saw 11 shootings including two that were fatal.

According to D.A. Krassner, that’s because of the pandemic.

