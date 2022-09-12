Everybody knows that the border is a mess but yet the Biden State Department is trying to convince everybody that everything’s under control because they’re working closely with the government of Mexico:

Tammy Bruce offered up a performance evaluation about what the State Department says they’re working to prevent:

Trending

“You’re failing” — and those two words could be applied to almost any issue with the Biden administration. Not counting, of course, the messes they’re creating on purpose.

What makes it worse is that the Biden administration is doing this intentionally no matter how much they gaslight about the border being “secure.”

***

Related:

Tammy Bruce adds maddening perspective to Biden invoking the Defense Production Act (again)

Tammy Bruce says tonight’s January 6 hearing ‘is a shameful display by grotesque people’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Antony BlinkenBorder crisisborder securityFentanylJoe BidensmugglingState DepartmentTammy Bruce