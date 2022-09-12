Everybody knows that the border is a mess but yet the Biden State Department is trying to convince everybody that everything’s under control because they’re working closely with the government of Mexico:
Together, Mexico and the United States are diminishing the capacity of transnational criminal organizations and prevent trafficking of drugs, arms, wildlife, and people, as well as human smuggling. pic.twitter.com/yNfTpF5KSy
— Department of State (@StateDept) September 12, 2022
Tammy Bruce offered up a performance evaluation about what the State Department says they’re working to prevent:
Um… you’re failing. https://t.co/CpjpGm1xRc
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 12, 2022
“You’re failing” — and those two words could be applied to almost any issue with the Biden administration. Not counting, of course, the messes they’re creating on purpose.
Failing in a horrific manner.
— Paul A. Mancuso (@pmancuso) September 12, 2022
That's an understatement.
— Pike’s Revenge 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@pikesrevenge) September 12, 2022
What makes it worse is that the Biden administration is doing this intentionally no matter how much they gaslight about the border being “secure.”
