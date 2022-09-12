Everybody knows that the border is a mess but yet the Biden State Department is trying to convince everybody that everything’s under control because they’re working closely with the government of Mexico:

Together, Mexico and the United States are diminishing the capacity of transnational criminal organizations and prevent trafficking of drugs, arms, wildlife, and people, as well as human smuggling. pic.twitter.com/yNfTpF5KSy — Department of State (@StateDept) September 12, 2022

Tammy Bruce offered up a performance evaluation about what the State Department says they’re working to prevent:

“You’re failing” — and those two words could be applied to almost any issue with the Biden administration. Not counting, of course, the messes they’re creating on purpose.

Failing in a horrific manner. — Paul A. Mancuso (@pmancuso) September 12, 2022

That's an understatement. — Pike’s Revenge 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@pikesrevenge) September 12, 2022

What makes it worse is that the Biden administration is doing this intentionally no matter how much they gaslight about the border being “secure.”

***

Related:

Tammy Bruce adds maddening perspective to Biden invoking the Defense Production Act (again)

Tammy Bruce says tonight’s January 6 hearing ‘is a shameful display by grotesque people’

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!