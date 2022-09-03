For the second time, a fuel leak has caused the launch of the Artemis-1 rocket for a mission to the moon to be scrubbed:

NASA called off the second attempt to launch an ambitious test flight of its new moon rocket on Saturday (Sept. 3), this time because of a stubborn leak that delayed fueling.

The space agency hoped to launch its Artemis 1 moon mission atop a towering Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket at 2:17 p.m. EDT (1817 GMT) on Saturday, but a hydrogen fuel leak detected about seven hours before liftoff thwarted the attempt.

“We have a scrub for the day, a cutoff, of the launch attempt for Artemis 1,” NASA commentator Derrol Nail said at 11:18 a.m. EDT (1518 GMT) during a live broadcast.

Now that there’s another delay, the New York Times has explained that ultimately this won’t be your grandfather’s Apollo-11 mission:

