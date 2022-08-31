Tomorrow evening President “The Great Unifier” Biden will give a primetime address where he is expected to point out where all the “threats to democracy” are (and by “democracy” he means “Democrat power”) and the “soul of the nation”:

President Joe Biden plans to deliver a prime-time speech this week about how America’s “rights and freedoms are still under attack,” returning to the core message of his 2020 campaign as Americans are getting ready to vote in the November midterm elections. A White House official said Thursday’s address at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia would focus on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation” and show how the president sees the central argument of his 2020 candidacy remains as salient as ever with the midterm elections coming into clearer focus. The president will lay out how America’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake, the official said. Biden will highlight what he sees as progress over the past two years to protect our democracy, but note that rights and freedoms remain at risk.

Recently Biden referred to the Trump-supporting wing of the Republican Party as “semi-fascist.”

And with that, @hale_razor had this to say:

Guy who breaks student loan contracts, has high-profile federal raids/arrests of political opponents, sicced his DOJ on parents at school board meetings, and hired 87,000 IRS agents is all set to take over prime-time TV to give a speech against the threat of fascism. — Razor (@hale_razor) August 30, 2022

All while a large chunk of the media will refuse to point out the sheer irony of it all.

History will remember it as the "Look at Us" speech. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 30, 2022

“Our political opponents who we are arresting and imprisoning are the REAL fascists!” https://t.co/cGj5WkYkHJ — Barth Vader (@BarthVader12) August 31, 2022

The left always accuses you of what they are actually doing https://t.co/VxpJntdlId — FedUp🇺🇸 (@FedUp17762020) August 31, 2022

Fact check: TRUE.

