Just a couple days ago we told you about Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s attempt to remind everybody that the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan several months into Joe Biden’s presidency is also former President Donald Trump’s fault. Kinzinger also reserved some blame for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

Do not let my colleagues pretend today that Trump and Pompeo didn’t set in motion the Afghanistan withdrawal. They did. I knew Pompeo in the house. He was a hawk on Afghanistan until trump. He knew better, he owns this as well. Trump Pompeo and Biden all to blame. — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) August 16, 2022

On Twitter, Pompeo responded to one of two Republicans on the Democrats’ January 6th Commission by saying that Kinzinger wasn’t always incredibly anti-Trump:

.@adamkinzinger repeatedly asked me for job in Trump Admin (Air Force Sec, Amb), and for wife. Now attacks our Afghan plan that saw no US fatalities/no Taliban takeover/no Americans left behind. Adam, I enjoyed our work in Congress. What’s happened to you? YOU should know better. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) August 18, 2022

Well, that certainly made things awkward in a hurry!

yeah, i believe pompeo over kinzinger here https://t.co/nnw7uUzbyK — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 18, 2022

Pompeo’s tweet does not seem hard to believe.

He is working on getting a MSNBC job now — Duke of Bourbon (@DanGrondy) August 18, 2022

Kinzinger might be in competition with Liz Cheney for a spot at MSNBC in a few months. Or maybe they’ll both get in.

