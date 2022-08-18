Just a couple days ago we told you about Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s attempt to remind everybody that the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan several months into Joe Biden’s presidency is also former President Donald Trump’s fault. Kinzinger also reserved some blame for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:

On Twitter, Pompeo responded to one of two Republicans on the Democrats’ January 6th Commission by saying that Kinzinger wasn’t always incredibly anti-Trump:

Well, that certainly made things awkward in a hurry!

Pompeo’s tweet does not seem hard to believe.

Kinzinger might be in competition with Liz Cheney for a spot at MSNBC in a few months. Or maybe they’ll both get in.

