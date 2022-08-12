The CDC has relaxed its Covid-19 guidelines:

In a welcome change for many parents who struggled to accommodate strict COVID restrictions in educational settings while keeping their jobs or paying for childcare, the new guidelines also do away with the “test to stay” protocol for exposures. However, the new guidance still recommends universal masking for students in areas where community spread is high or mask mandates at any level of spread — showing that the CDC is still not all the way there — but it’s some progress that should help kids stay in school to continue learning when they’re healthy. The CDC also eliminated its quarantine recommendation for those exposed to COVID, as well as screening recommendations for people not showing any symptoms. Finally, the government seems to be catching on to the idea of having Americans rely on personal responsibility while protecting those who are most vulnerable to serious infection rather than forcing a once-size-fits-all mandate that unnecessarily punished those with little risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID.

The change was made yesterday:

CDC is updating its guidance to help you better understand how best to protect yourself and others from #COVID19. Learn more: https://t.co/DmfPOAPMjW. pic.twitter.com/8F8U0iz2JU — CDC (@CDCgov) August 11, 2022

Today the CDC changed their guidelines for COVID. They now have the same recommendations for people whether they got the vax or chose not to, no testing asymptomatic people and those exposed to COVID no longer need to quarantine. When do fired troops get their jobs back? pic.twitter.com/il3sXlukKN — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile unvaccinated members of the military are still being discharged.

As for the CDC’s guideline update, did the “science” change? No. Ben Shapiro tweeted what actually changed:

What changed? Nothing changed. They just realized they lost, and changed the guidelines to fit the L. pic.twitter.com/uqsnIdW9AU — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 12, 2022

Amazing how “the science” works.

Mid terms coming up — exo4511B (@exo4511B) August 12, 2022

The $$$ has been made. — Likemysauce (@likemysauce) August 12, 2022

