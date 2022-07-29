The Biden administration, joined by Democrats and many in the media (as usual, pardon the redundancy) have been trying to spin things in favor of the White House when it comes to the issue of a recession. CNN has reported that many are confused as to whether the U.S. is in a recession, and of course the reason for that is media outlets like CNN.

That brings us to CNN’s Van Jones, who said the Biden presidency has been a success if you don’t count some stuff:

Did that spin make you dizzy?

The avoidance approach Jones is taking is known as “other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?”

Watching the Dem-friendly media try to spin the train wreck that is the Biden administration into something positive has been something else.

