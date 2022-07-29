The Biden administration, joined by Democrats and many in the media (as usual, pardon the redundancy) have been trying to spin things in favor of the White House when it comes to the issue of a recession. CNN has reported that many are confused as to whether the U.S. is in a recession, and of course the reason for that is media outlets like CNN.

That brings us to CNN’s Van Jones, who said the Biden presidency has been a success if you don’t count some stuff:

CNN's Van Jones praises Biden's 'successful' presidency 'if you just erase the past six months of nutty stuff' https://t.co/m3ElusnfLN — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) July 29, 2022

CNN's Van Jones on Biden: "If you just erase the past six months of nutty stuff … that’s a successful presidency" pic.twitter.com/Yvw1cBqJrK — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 29, 2022

Did that spin make you dizzy?

If you erase the past six months, then it's 18 months of failure. — CircleAndSquareComic (@CircleSquareGuy) July 29, 2022

If he rephrased that to 18 months he has a point. — Craig Ecclestone (@EcclestoneCraig) July 29, 2022

The avoidance approach Jones is taking is known as “other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?”

If you just forget about how it's going, it's all good! https://t.co/N8ZG5IhE67 — Laurentius Ridens (@LaurentiusRiden) July 29, 2022

"If you just erase all the bad things and pretend they don't exist, you're left with nothing but good!" 🤡 https://t.co/yAPmxGvuEC — Medicalised Homosexual (@GarkleFarkle) July 29, 2022

Watching the Dem-friendly media try to spin the train wreck that is the Biden administration into something positive has been something else.

