The Supreme Court — specifically the more conservative members on the bench — have caused multiple head explosions on the Left over the last couple weeks. But perhaps the brunt of the hate has been reserved for Justice Clarence Thomas. Former NBA player Rex Chapman couldn’t help but weigh in this way:

The time Justice Clarence Thomas attended the graduation event of Christendom college students along with Late Justice Antonin Scalia's son. 2018. Not another person of color in the picture…pic.twitter.com/ErWyeVtaLc — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

But wait, the takes get even hotter:

I think the thing I think is most funny about this is that these white kids and their parents view this as their entry into black America. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Is “how long would so-and-so last in an NBA locker room” a thing? Guess so:

Clarence Thomas would last 20-30 seconds in an NBA locker room. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Also, Justice Thomas isn’t black (we already know why Biden would agree with that) because… well, let Chapman explain:

Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Bill Clinton used to come to our games in Landover with the Bullets. Clarence Thomas – never. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Ah, OK then.

Are you claiming that Bill Clinton is more black than Clarence Thomas? 😂 — Jenny Erikson (@JennyErikson) July 1, 2022

Well, Bill Clinton is known in some circles as the first “first black president,” so that’s not surprising.

Thomas’s critics may now be scraping the bottom of the barrel. https://t.co/j3dSHayKK8 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 1, 2022

Scraping the bottom and then some.

Is this a serious argument or are you just racist AF? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 1, 2022

I'll give you a hundred dollars if you can explain the moral of this thread without making it worse for yourself. — Foster (@foster_type) July 1, 2022

Chapman could have elaborated on his CNN+ show, but… well…

How's your show on CNN+? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) July 1, 2022

Ouch!

Why have we never seen Clarence Thomas go to jail for stealing computers? — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 1, 2022

Double ouch!

find something real to be pissed about lmao this is a pathetic ass reach. — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) July 1, 2022

“if you don’t love basketball you ain’t black.” -rex chapman, 2022 — Freckled Liberty 🔥 (@FreckledLiberty) July 1, 2022

So your idea is that somehow Clarence Thomas, a man who grew up in the sharecropping south and rose to become a Supreme Court justice, is insufficiently black because he…doesn't go to NBA games? https://t.co/cE4Wh9uAbm — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 1, 2022

That’s quite the standard for measuring somebody’s “blackness.”

It's amazing this is the guy over a million people, including the former brain geniuses at CNN went and said, "yes this person is a valuable online commodity" pic.twitter.com/YWIrAOdfXr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 1, 2022

That kind of strategic planning would explain why CNN+ had the life span of the average housefly.

It just goes to show that all those white Christian people did NOTHING to hold Clarence Thomas back because he was black. Try again. Next time, activate a few braincells before you tweet, you race-baiting fool. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 1, 2022

Lol leftists hate black people that disagree with them so much. People like Rex long for the days of antebellum yore when white Democrats had control over what black people do. https://t.co/8moc447fES — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 1, 2022

This seems like a good way to close things out:

And this rebuttal to Rex. 😀 https://t.co/NIHW4Al8GM — America First /🇺🇸 (@ThumpForTrump) July 1, 2022

Dear racist, Here is a clip of Judge Thomas giving a pep talk to the Lady Vols. You can find it on YouTube. He goes on to say that he always wanted to be a basketball player and that he watches all of their games. https://t.co/GfD7remJmG pic.twitter.com/mEU9v7K1H0 — Maze (@mazemoore) July 1, 2022

