New York Times Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has tweeted that, sure, the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is bad, but what happened with the EPA ruling could be the end of us all:

The world could end before you even finish this story!

Does Krugman realize that lefties having mental breakdowns after repeated losses in the Supreme Court does not mean civilization is collapsing?

If anybody’s actually concerned that Krugman sees “civilizational collapse” on the horizon, take comfort in the fact that he’s rarely right about anything.

The Court said that Congress needs to do more and congressional Dems are complaining about it, preferring decisions be made by unelected DC bureaucrats at the EPA because they know what voters will say about this madness.

And they do NOT like it.

