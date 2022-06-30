New York Times Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has tweeted that, sure, the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is bad, but what happened with the EPA ruling could be the end of us all:

Undoing Roe is awful. Kneecapping environmental regulation is existential. This Supreme Court has just come down on the side of civilizational collapse. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 30, 2022

The world could end before you even finish this story!

Does Krugman realize that lefties having mental breakdowns after repeated losses in the Supreme Court does not mean civilization is collapsing?

They just said alphabet agencies can't pull laws out of their butts, and Congress makes laws. No go back to your hole. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) June 30, 2022

If anybody’s actually concerned that Krugman sees “civilizational collapse” on the horizon, take comfort in the fact that he’s rarely right about anything.

So, you're not really a fan of democracy. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 30, 2022

The Court said that Congress needs to do more and congressional Dems are complaining about it, preferring decisions be made by unelected DC bureaucrats at the EPA because they know what voters will say about this madness.

Nah, they’re just reining-in in all you crazy commies. — Matt Barber (@jmattbarber) June 30, 2022

And they do NOT like it.

