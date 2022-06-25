President Biden is in Europe for the G7, but yesterday before departing from the White House, he promised that his administration was prepared to respond to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade which sends the issue back to the states. After all, the Biden White House has had weeks to prepare a response because of the leaked draft opinion several weeks ago.

Aboard Air Force One en route to the summit earlier, Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked what the White House’s next step would be in the wake of the Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade, and her answer is peak KJP:

No “strategic strategy”? Have they at least worked on a “non-strategic strategy”?

The Biden administration doesn’t have a “strategic strategy” on anything with the exception of blaming Putin, Big Oil and corporate greed for their failings.

Perhaps Jean-Pierre forgot to pack her Big Book of Talking Points for the trip.

Alert the White House that they’ve lost the Daily Kos founder! All is well.

