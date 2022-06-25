President Biden is in Europe for the G7, but yesterday before departing from the White House, he promised that his administration was prepared to respond to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade which sends the issue back to the states. After all, the Biden White House has had weeks to prepare a response because of the leaked draft opinion several weeks ago.

Aboard Air Force One en route to the summit earlier, Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked what the White House’s next step would be in the wake of the Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade, and her answer is peak KJP:

Q Will the president dedicate travel to the abortion issue to reach out to young ppl and women who are angry? @PressSec: "I don't have anything to read out to you specifically on a strategy — a strategic strategy — around the decision that was made by the Court yesterday" — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) June 25, 2022

No “strategic strategy”? Have they at least worked on a “non-strategic strategy”?

Again: it leaked two months ago that this was going to happen. Democrats prepared nothing, literally nothing, except fundraising emails. https://t.co/vtoBiaNd5s — August J. Pollak (@AugustJPollak) June 25, 2022

The Biden administration doesn’t have a “strategic strategy” on anything with the exception of blaming Putin, Big Oil and corporate greed for their failings.

“Strategic strategy”. Man oh man, the people in this administration sure are top notch. — U. S. Patriotic Persistence (@TPJhawk) June 25, 2022

81 million votes. Nah. — TX Bill (@GOT_TXBill) June 25, 2022

Perhaps Jean-Pierre forgot to pack her Big Book of Talking Points for the trip.

Was the White House blindsided by this decision? No one had time to prepare for the thing we knew was coming, even the exact words of the decision? https://t.co/XMWd5p2F27 — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) June 25, 2022

Alert the White House that they’ve lost the Daily Kos founder! All is well.

