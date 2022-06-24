Yesterday we told you that the New York Times reported the campaign of Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has been mailing letters to Democrat voters in the state asking them to cross over and vote for her. Rep. Cheney is trailing big to her GOP primary opponent in the race.

Today, Rep. Cheney voted in favor of the gun bill that passed the Senate earlier this week (and was passed by the House today), and that would also earn her some points from Democrats. But what the Left doesn’t seem to be willing to look past is this tweet about today’s SCOTUS decision:

I have always been strongly pro-life. Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court returns power to the states and the people of the states to address the issue of abortion under state law. — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) June 24, 2022

Cheney’s already lost the support of former admirer Rosie O’Donnell, but her praise for the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling doesn’t exactly seem to be winning her that Democrat support she’ll need to survive the primary challenge in Wyoming.

Sorry I sent you that donation now — Gayle S Rose (@GayleSRose) June 24, 2022

Any credit you gained with the J6 investigation was just used up in its entirety with this single tweet. Have a nice day. — Michael L Delaney (@mchdlny) June 24, 2022

Just shows that being on the right side of one issue doesn't make you a good person. She's still a Cheney, ffs https://t.co/eHg9CY1J22 — Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) June 24, 2022

What you have done in your partnership with Liz Cheney is enhance a political career of a person who is against your right to control your body and who voted against voting rights. Look at her tweet below. You don't get to ignore this. You don't get to say "Well, but…" https://t.co/IfFdRDV99A — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 24, 2022

How do you like your new hero now? https://t.co/Ad3coLsGjP — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 24, 2022

It seems that Rep. Cheney has really painted herself into a corner!

Good luck getting those democrat votes now 😆 https://t.co/MmqJsfMChL — e-beth (@ebeth360) June 24, 2022

Right?

So @replizcheney, how's that strange new respect working out for you? Liz Cheney Begs Democrats to Help Her Maintain Power https://t.co/jw3baDkEPC — Stacey – All in For Heavy D, Let’s Find Out (@ScotsFyre) June 24, 2022

Not good… not good!

