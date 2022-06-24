Yesterday we told you that the New York Times reported the campaign of Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has been mailing letters to Democrat voters in the state asking them to cross over and vote for her. Rep. Cheney is trailing big to her GOP primary opponent in the race.

Today, Rep. Cheney voted in favor of the gun bill that passed the Senate earlier this week (and was passed by the House today), and that would also earn her some points from Democrats. But what the Left doesn’t seem to be willing to look past is this tweet about today’s SCOTUS decision:

Cheney’s already lost the support of former admirer Rosie O’Donnell, but her praise for the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling doesn’t exactly seem to be winning her that Democrat support she’ll need to survive the primary challenge in Wyoming.

It seems that Rep. Cheney has really painted herself into a corner!

Right?

Not good… not good!

