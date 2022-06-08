When Donald Trump was in the White House actor Robert de Niro thought it was such a nightmare that he had to work things through with his personal trainer. However, it appears that De Niro is a little happier now that Joe Biden’s brought unity and civility back to the White House (pause for laughter), not to mention a bang-up economy:

As usual, the economic weather is great inside the bubble.

It’s an “incredible transition”!

The Colbert show is located in the entertainment wing of the DNC empire.

So the president is doing a “good job,” but keep in mind that’s according to the actor who thought Andrew Cuomo would have been a “very capable” backup in case something happened to Joe Biden’s campaign ahead of the 2020 election.

***

