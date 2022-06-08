When Donald Trump was in the White House actor Robert de Niro thought it was such a nightmare that he had to work things through with his personal trainer. However, it appears that De Niro is a little happier now that Joe Biden’s brought unity and civility back to the White House (pause for laughter), not to mention a bang-up economy:

Robert De Niro: Biden “is doing a very good job. It’s a tough one … He’s doing the best he can, and we’ve got to get through a tough period, period.” pic.twitter.com/YilF38k0SX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2022

As usual, the economic weather is great inside the bubble.

For once, humor reappears on this program — Jim Williams (@JDWilli51965161) June 8, 2022

We’ve got to “get through a tough period, period” made so unnecessarily and extended mercilessly. https://t.co/SGnArZK7mG — Bob Beasley (@13013B) June 8, 2022

It’s an “incredible transition”!

The Colbert show is located in the entertainment wing of the DNC empire.

Liberal therapy session. Can't wait for the November shows! — Taco King (@SteveDawson1975) June 8, 2022

Easy to say when you’re worth $500 million. https://t.co/tD8JalxPHr — Illinois Tea Party Project (@IL4Liberty) June 8, 2022

So the president is doing a “good job,” but keep in mind that’s according to the actor who thought Andrew Cuomo would have been a “very capable” backup in case something happened to Joe Biden’s campaign ahead of the 2020 election.

***

Related:

Out-of-touch elitist Stephen Colbert jokes he doesn’t care if gas prices go to $15 a gallon because ‘I drive a Tesla’

Report: CNN personality questions network booking Robert De Niro with ‘zero discernible news value’

Stephen Colbert says Peter Doocy needs a Will Smith-style smacking for daring to challenge Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video