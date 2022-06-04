There were some tense moments today near President Biden’s Delaware beach house today after a small plane reportedly entered restricted air space, which caused to Secret Service to take action:

President Biden is in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where a WH official says “A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken. There was no threat to the President or his family.” — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) June 4, 2022

The White House says a small, private plane entered restricted airspace where President Biden is but “all indications are by mistake and precautionary measures were taken.” “There was no threat to the President or his family.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 4, 2022

The “secure location” in question was nearby:

A White House official confirms to @CBSNews there was an airspace violation issue over Rehoboth Beach, DE, forcing @SecretService to move @POTUS and @FLOTUS to a fire station near their home. “As we often have here, plane strayed into the airspace.” — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 4, 2022

REHOBOTH, Delaware- At 12:52p, I saw @POTUS motorcade race into the Rehoboth Fire Station. I saw President Biden through the window of a SUV. Right before the motorcade, I saw 2 military jets flying low over the beach town. The press pool is not with the motorcade. — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) June 4, 2022

UPDATE – Motorcade just left the fire station at 1:29pm — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) June 4, 2022

This is picture of the president’s motorcade pulling into fire station. The SUV with the president went right inside the building and then Secret Service began clearing the area. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/CypdtPvIWR — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) June 4, 2022

As a result, a road along the beach was temporarily closed.

Rehoboth Beach police closed Rehoboth Ave after aircraft incursion reported over @POTUS beach house. pic.twitter.com/LTv8GchRDp — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) June 4, 2022

Biden’s weekend vacay can now resume.

***

