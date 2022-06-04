There were some tense moments today near President Biden’s Delaware beach house today after a small plane reportedly entered restricted air space, which caused to Secret Service to take action:

The “secure location” in question was nearby:

As a result, a road along the beach was temporarily closed.

Biden’s weekend vacay can now resume.

