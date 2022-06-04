During a House hearing on guns this week, Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida, appearing remotely, took the opportunity to use his own guns to demonstrate what the Democrats would ban if they got their way:

Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats don’t even want to let me show what they’re trying to ban. I’m an American in my own home, and I’ll do whatever I want with my guns, Mr. Chairman. pic.twitter.com/pH2OIsnlVp — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) June 2, 2022

Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell accused Steube of being among Republicans who are a “danger to our kids” for having the audacity to show what the Democrats’ wish list of bans would actually do:

This is who Republicans are. Kids are being buried and they’re bragging about how many guns they own during our gun safety hearing. They are not serious. They are a danger to our kids. pic.twitter.com/3A6H62Wol7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 2, 2022

Rep. Steube eventually responded this way:

If you hate the 2nd Amendment, move to China. I hear you know some people there… https://t.co/xzRIZE3S44 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) June 2, 2022

Ouch!

Swalwell did have that coming though.

