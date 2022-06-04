During a House hearing on guns this week, Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida, appearing remotely, took the opportunity to use his own guns to demonstrate what the Democrats would ban if they got their way:

Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell accused Steube of being among Republicans who are a “danger to our kids” for having the audacity to show what the Democrats’ wish list of bans would actually do:

Rep. Steube eventually responded this way:

Ouch!

Swalwell did have that coming though.

