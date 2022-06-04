In case you’ve missed it, the Left has found yet another reason to be triggered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. That happened when DeSantis threatened to fine the Special Olympics if they kept a vaccination requirement for events being held in the Sunshine State, which would be in violation of a state law:

The State of Florida threatened the Special Olympics with a fine of $27 million because of the organization’s requirement that all athletes competing in the games in Orlando this weekend be vaccinated for COVID-19. In a letter sent to Special Olympics International, the Florida Department of Health informed the organization that its vaccine requirement conflicted with existing Florida law, which prohibits any business from asking for proof of vaccination. The letter, which was first obtained by ABC News, was sent to the Special Olympics on Thursday night.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is among lefties who have accused DeSantis of “bullying” the Special Olympics, and former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau seems to have totally forgotten who he used to work for and what took place when that person was in the White House:

MAGA politicians now use the power of the state to punish private businesses that hold different political beliefs. https://t.co/iDfQ65zOUB — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 3, 2022

Dude, seriously? Sit this one out.

Guess they can’t all use the IRS to target and punish private citizens and organizations who disagree with them, like your boss did. https://t.co/WUPHEglDl4 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 4, 2022

Right?

Your side began with "Bake the damn cake!" Shut your hole. — Titan (@BOOB_level) June 3, 2022

Remember when the Obama Justice Department sued some nuns? Good times.

If they're a private business then they can pay for their own facilities. Take a seat with that brilliance, Chief. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 4, 2022

Obama started it, so don't complain that the left's own crap tastes so foreign to them https://t.co/yfHQbaWfGZ — Tony 👨‍🦯 ¬🌊 (@tonytypesalot) June 4, 2022

Favreau’s former boss also likes to warn us that climate change is going to cause the seas to rise and engulf the coastlines and yet he dropped millions of dollars on a beachfront home on Martha’s Vineyard, so we don’t really expect anything they say to make much sense.

