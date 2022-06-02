The Biden White House’s desperation to stem the tide of what could be a red wave in November has been to attempt and make the midterm elections about former President Trump. They’ve done that by trying to brand many Republicans as “ultra MAGA” and even the “MAGA King” wing of the party. However, in spite of all that, President Biden’s approval remains dismal and so does the Democrats’ chances of maintaining control of Congress.

What does that all mean? Time for another “MAGA” variation!

The desperation is beyond palpable.

What’ll they come up with next?

“Clueless” has never stopped them before and won’t this time.

Who knows where this is headed, but it’ll be somewhat entertaining.

