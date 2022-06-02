The Biden White House’s desperation to stem the tide of what could be a red wave in November has been to attempt and make the midterm elections about former President Trump. They’ve done that by trying to brand many Republicans as “ultra MAGA” and even the “MAGA King” wing of the party. However, in spite of all that, President Biden’s approval remains dismal and so does the Democrats’ chances of maintaining control of Congress.

What does that all mean? Time for another “MAGA” variation!

Move over Ultra MAGA.

Outside Biden group goes with "Extreme MAGA" pic.twitter.com/wf8rU6r73x — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 2, 2022

The desperation is beyond palpable.

Extreme Make America Great Again? https://t.co/kR8x8HWtMi — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) June 2, 2022

“Ultra MAGA ended up being ironic and cool, Mr. President. We’re going to have to break the emergency glass on this next one…” https://t.co/JzqrL1yrEu — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) June 2, 2022

What’ll they come up with next?

What about MMAGAGA? (Make “Make America Great Again” Great Again) https://t.co/o7cxZzFVfY — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) June 2, 2022

“Clueless” has never stopped them before and won’t this time.

Still waiting on "Mega MAGA" https://t.co/o3q9e3i5SP — Phil Davis (@PDavis_LLC) June 2, 2022

Next: Four Loko MAGA https://t.co/ivoASJlBqN — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) June 2, 2022

we’re going to get Platinum MAGA and Lime-a-Rita MAGA by July. https://t.co/VubDQbFfXe — Shawn Hils (@ShawnHils) June 2, 2022

Who knows where this is headed, but it’ll be somewhat entertaining.

***

