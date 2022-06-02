New White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre might be wondering what she’s gotten herself into at this point. Today’s WH briefing featured Jean-Pierre consulting her Big Book of Talking Points to stumble around a question from Peter Doocy about shootings in Chicago and dodge a question about who briefed President Biden about the looming baby formula shortage earlier this year.

During the briefing, Jean-Pierre also explained why future jobs reports might not be as stellar as the Biden White House would like everybody to believe the previous reports have been:

Jean-Pierre on future jobs reports: "As we transition to this new period of stable, steady growth, we aren't looking to see blockbuster job reports month after month…" pic.twitter.com/FxPAejiQpo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2022

We haven’t seen any “blockbuster” jobs reports since Biden’s been in office as long as you don’t factor in “jobs restored” after shutdowns that this administration counts as jobs “created.”

Know what, the rest of us aren’t looking for blockbuster job reports either. 🙄 https://t.co/WkDh7u9pqM — Christopher Ford (@Cmford0924) June 2, 2022

"Lower your expectations." It's not just a slogan, it's a lifestyle! https://t.co/uTbQkAoZow — Nathan Shumate (@NathanShumate) June 2, 2022

I remember this gaslighting during the Obama years too, how the economy was "constantly roaring back" for years on end…yeah right. Didn't see places with hiring signs out front until 2017. Hmmmm…. — Graham (@TempusMalleo) June 2, 2022

Go figure!

***

