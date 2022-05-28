Yesterday Elon Musk caused many to lose their minds after tweeting a poll asking if people trust billionaires or politicians less. About 75 percent of those who took Musk’s poll said they trusted politicians less than billionaires:

Who do you trust less? Real question. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

Musk then had a challenge for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

.@aoc I dare you to run the same poll with your followers — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

Former Trump supporter turned “proud liberal Democrat” David Weismann then conducted his own poll to show how these things tend to go whatever way the Twitter pollster in question intends, but it didn’t work out that way:

Let's prove how phony the right’s ridiculous polls are by doing one of our own. Who do you trust more @elonmusk @AOC — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 27, 2022

“Who do you trust more, Elon Musk or AOC”: What say you, respondents?

Ouch!

Not sure how this poll flipped but I won’t delete it and will take the L. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 28, 2022

And a big L it was.

The vote percentage for AOC isn’t even as high as Biden’s approval rating.

Poll is still open… let’s make sure he takes a solid L… @elonmusk already winning but let’s make it epic https://t.co/miBFnyNbZt — GWardHome (@gwardhome) May 28, 2022

There’s nothing like a good ol’ Twitter polling backfire.

