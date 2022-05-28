Yesterday Elon Musk caused many to lose their minds after tweeting a poll asking if people trust billionaires or politicians less. About 75 percent of those who took Musk’s poll said they trusted politicians less than billionaires:

Musk then had a challenge for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Former Trump supporter turned “proud liberal Democrat” David Weismann then conducted his own poll to show how these things tend to go whatever way the Twitter pollster in question intends, but it didn’t work out that way:

“Who do you trust more, Elon Musk or AOC”: What say you, respondents?

