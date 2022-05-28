Having solved all other problems in her state, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that residents getting driver’s licenses will no longer be confined to choosing from between only male and female:

New Yorkers: You can now choose “X” as a gender marker on your driver license. Every person deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are. This is a historic change in our fight to make New York a more inclusive and just state for all. pic.twitter.com/hogp3Uj1I2 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 27, 2022

We have no idea what an “X” sex is but we won’t have the audacity to dare question the Party of Science™ on this:

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New Yorkers will have the option to choose “X” as a gender marker on their driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID card at all Department of Motor Vehicle offices statewide. This change is being implemented in accordance with the State’s Gender Recognition Act, which goes into effect on June 24. This landmark legislation provides expanded protections for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers through this change at the DMV and by making it easier for people to change their names, change their sex designation and change their birth certificates to reflect their identity. “As we prepare to celebrate Pride Month in a few days, I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community,” Governor Hochul said. “Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are. My administration remains committed to ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging for members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Can people “identify” as a different height as well?

Yeah, it’s not like licenses denote sex for a reason or anything. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 27, 2022

Right? It really is YOLO time for the lefties.

That's not inclusive so much as really weird. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 28, 2022

“Really weird” nicely sums up the current state of identity politics.

Idiotic distractions are the fruits of managerial incompetence. https://t.co/njyqVepeKA — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) May 28, 2022

Cool. Crime is up 40% citywide and the unemployment rate is double that of the nation. 220k cases in housing court. Taxes at record highs. Leading nation in population loss. And we haven’t even officially hit the recession yet. But thanks for this. — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) May 27, 2022

The governor does seem to have her “priorities.”

