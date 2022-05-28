Having solved all other problems in her state, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that residents getting driver’s licenses will no longer be confined to choosing from between only male and female:

We have no idea what an “X” sex is but we won’t have the audacity to dare question the Party of Science™ on this:

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New Yorkers will have the option to choose “X” as a gender marker on their driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID card at all Department of Motor Vehicle offices statewide. This change is being implemented in accordance with the State’s Gender Recognition Act, which goes into effect on June 24. This landmark legislation provides expanded protections for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers through this change at the DMV and by making it easier for people to change their names, change their sex designation and change their birth certificates to reflect their identity.

“As we prepare to celebrate Pride Month in a few days, I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community,” Governor Hochul said. “Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are. My administration remains committed to ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging for members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Can people “identify” as a different height as well?

Right? It really is YOLO time for the lefties.

“Really weird” nicely sums up the current state of identity politics.

The governor does seem to have her “priorities.”

