Earlier this month the Washington Post reported that Biden and the Democrats’ use of terms like “ultra MAGA,” “MAGA Republicans” and “the great MAGA king” was the culmination of six months of research by liberal groups:

Biden’s attempt to appropriate the “MAGA” brand as a political attack was hardly accidental. It arose from a six-month research project to find the best way to target Republicans, helmed by Biden adviser Anita Dunn and by the Center for American Progress Action Fund, a liberal group. The polling and focus group research by Hart Research and the Global Strategy Group found that “MAGA” was already viewed negatively by voters — more negatively than other phrases like “Trump Republicans.” In battleground areas, more than twice as many voters said they would be less likely to vote for someone called a “MAGA Republican” than would be more likely. The research also found that the description tapped into the broad agreement among voters that the Republican Party had become more extreme and power-hungry in recent years.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is so awful that he’s even sticking to the new talking points while blaming political opponents for the school shooting in Texas:

SCHUMER: “No amount of bloodshed seems to enough for MAGA Republicans.”pic.twitter.com/H8Q8Ui3oF3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 26, 2022

At least they’re predictable.

They just can't stop trying to insult half the citizenry. https://t.co/D5EeKWkA6L — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) May 26, 2022

It’s Biden and the Democrats’ updated version of “basket of deplorables” — and we all know how well that worked out for Hillary.

These are just lazy smears. America can expect no better from Dumbocrats. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 26, 2022

The Dems know they’re likely going to get blown out in November so flailing and smears are all they have left.

It’s a total mystery!

Was the shooter a Republican, assclown? — Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) May 26, 2022

Reality doesn’t matter to these Democrats.

Being “constructive” is the exact opposite of what the Biden and the Democrats are trying to do.

