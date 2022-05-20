As you know, Elon Musk has expressed great interest in buying Twitter and also recently said he’ll never vote Democrat again:

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Right on cue, Business Insider published this story:

A SpaceX flight attendant said Elon Musk exposed himself and propositioned her for sex, documents show. The company paid $250,000 for her silence. https://t.co/ah3vVnsqeB — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) May 19, 2022

The Business Insider story contains some “according to a friend”-style “reporting” that sounds like it was taken from the media & Dems’ Kavanaugh playbook and applied to a different person:

The incident, which took place in 2016, is alleged in a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim. The details in this story are drawn from the declaration as well as other documents, including email correspondence and other records shared with Insider by the friend. According to the declaration, the attendant confided to the friend that after taking the flight attendant job, she was encouraged to get licensed as a masseuse so that she could give Musk massages. It was during one such massage in a private cabin on Musk’s Gulfstream G650ER, she told the friend, that Musk propositioned her.

The story coming out just now has sparked skepticism:

Where were these wild accusations against @elonmusk before he took a stand against the establishment? — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) May 20, 2022

LOL … @elonmusk says he's going to vote Republican for the first time. The next day a sexual misconduct allegation suddenly appears. Elon is learning just how evil the Left really is – but I have a feeling, he's going to win. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 20, 2022

Musk himself sees the timing as certainly not coincidental:

They began brewing attacks of all kinds as soon as the Twitter acquisition was announced. In my 30 year career, including the entire MeToo era, there’s nothing to report, but, as soon as I say I intend to restore free speech to Twitter & vote Republican, suddenly there is … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Twitter’s also been accused of burying Musk’s responses to the Business Insider story:

… and then Twitter suppressed the thread where you denied all of the allegations. 🤔 https://t.co/fFCXZQsRa1 — James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough) May 20, 2022

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

This follows a predictable political playbook, according to Musk:

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Buck Sexton hopes more take note of what Musk is doing and how he’s doing it:

Here’s a billionaire who wants to save his country instead of pretending that yet another donation to a woke university or museum wing means he has done his part for society Are there other billionaires out there with courage to defend freedom?

Now is the time. https://t.co/m8c57DYFmv — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 20, 2022

It is time.

