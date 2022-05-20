As you know, Elon Musk has expressed great interest in buying Twitter and also recently said he’ll never vote Democrat again:

Right on cue, Business Insider published this story:

The Business Insider story contains some “according to a friend”-style “reporting” that sounds like it was taken from the media & Dems’ Kavanaugh playbook and applied to a different person:

The incident, which took place in 2016, is alleged in a declaration signed by a friend of the attendant and prepared in support of her claim. The details in this story are drawn from the declaration as well as other documents, including email correspondence and other records shared with Insider by the friend.

According to the declaration, the attendant confided to the friend that after taking the flight attendant job, she was encouraged to get licensed as a masseuse so that she could give Musk massages. It was during one such massage in a private cabin on Musk’s Gulfstream G650ER, she told the friend, that Musk propositioned her.

The story coming out just now has sparked skepticism:

Musk himself sees the timing as certainly not coincidental:

Twitter’s also been accused of burying Musk’s responses to the Business Insider story:

This follows a predictable political playbook, according to Musk:

Buck Sexton hopes more take note of what Musk is doing and how he’s doing it:

It is time.

