President Biden and the Democrats have been blaming all problems on Putin, the pandemic and the lack of a Republican plan to bring down inflation, and nobody’s been buying it. That brought with it a shift to warnings about voting for “ultra MAGA” in the November midterms, and there’s a reason for all that Democrat desperation. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has been doing some internal polling that shows a strong likelihood that the Dems will soon lose the House in epic fashion:
AM:
THE DCCC IS A MESS
— dccc chair @RepSeanMaloney is in a primary and democrats are furious
— battleground democrats are down 8 in a generic ballot test and House r polling is worse for Dems
@PunchbowlNews https://t.co/oMgtsrLqmg
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2022
DCCC internal poll – House Dems are getting crushed in Battleground Districts
2022 Generic Ballot:Battleground Districts
Republicans 47% (+8)
Democrats 39%
CLF also polled 16 Biden +8 districts and the generic ballot is tiedhttps://t.co/SdEfWJrtru
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 18, 2022
There’s only one way to describe it:
Disarray? pic.twitter.com/b7tTM28kAl
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 18, 2022
This certainly has the Democrats concerned, but obviously not enough to keep them from doubling down on the things that are turning off voters:
House Democrats may be in worse political peril than they’ve let on publicly.
During a Thursday luncheon last week with DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney, Frontline Democrats – the party’s most endangered lawmakers – were told that, in battleground districts, the generic Republican is beating the generic Democrat, 47-39, according to lawmakers, multiple party officials and the DCCC.
This is a stunning margin and highlights the incredibly perilous position Democrats find themselves in.
Given that Democrats generally have a three- or four-point built in advantage on the generic ballot, this is a particularly concerning development for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s majority. An eight-point deficit on the generic ballot could be a sign of a wave for House Republicans.
Keep up the craziness, Dems!
https://t.co/n4WZCpY393 pic.twitter.com/ML3w4GgIgK
— Andrew Moss (@andrewmoss_fl) May 18, 2022
Details on an internal poll showing Democrats down 8 points in a batch of swing districts, fearing a wipeout in the House this fall. https://t.co/m5p1wBbV25
— Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) May 18, 2022
The only sure thing here is that the Democrats will keep doubling down on policies that are making inflation and gas prices worse. Good luck with that.
