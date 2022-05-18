President Biden and the Democrats have been blaming all problems on Putin, the pandemic and the lack of a Republican plan to bring down inflation, and nobody’s been buying it. That brought with it a shift to warnings about voting for “ultra MAGA” in the November midterms, and there’s a reason for all that Democrat desperation. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has been doing some internal polling that shows a strong likelihood that the Dems will soon lose the House in epic fashion:

AM: THE DCCC IS A MESS

— ⁦dccc chair @RepSeanMaloney⁩ is in a primary and democrats are furious

— battleground democrats are down 8 in a generic ballot test and House r polling is worse for Dems ⁦@PunchbowlNews⁩ https://t.co/oMgtsrLqmg — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2022

DCCC internal poll – House Dems are getting crushed in Battleground Districts 2022 Generic Ballot:Battleground Districts

Republicans 47% (+8)

Democrats 39% CLF also polled 16 Biden +8 districts and the generic ballot is tiedhttps://t.co/SdEfWJrtru — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 18, 2022

There’s only one way to describe it:

This certainly has the Democrats concerned, but obviously not enough to keep them from doubling down on the things that are turning off voters:

House Democrats may be in worse political peril than they’ve let on publicly. During a Thursday luncheon last week with DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney, Frontline Democrats – the party’s most endangered lawmakers – were told that, in battleground districts, the generic Republican is beating the generic Democrat, 47-39, according to lawmakers, multiple party officials and the DCCC. This is a stunning margin and highlights the incredibly perilous position Democrats find themselves in. Given that Democrats generally have a three- or four-point built in advantage on the generic ballot, this is a particularly concerning development for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s majority. An eight-point deficit on the generic ballot could be a sign of a wave for House Republicans.

Keep up the craziness, Dems!

Details on an internal poll showing Democrats down 8 points in a batch of swing districts, fearing a wipeout in the House this fall. https://t.co/m5p1wBbV25 — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) May 18, 2022

The only sure thing here is that the Democrats will keep doubling down on policies that are making inflation and gas prices worse. Good luck with that.

