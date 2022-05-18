Excerpts from Kamala Harris’ speech to Coast Guard grads today have been released, and it’s clear that the VP is going to take a big swing for the “projection” fences:

.@VP Harris to speak at Coast Guard Academy commencement, “The world you graduate into is unsettled. It is a world where long-established principles now rest on shaky ground. Where the rule of law is strained. Where rules and norms are under question." — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 18, 2022

Harris to tell Coast Guard grads rule of law is under attack (from @AP) https://t.co/aVWtPjM5Wt — Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) May 18, 2022

Is the rule of law under attack in a “fiery but mostly peaceful” kind of way?

From the Associated Press:

Harris, in the commencement speech Wednesday at the academy in New London, Connecticut, will reflect on the state of the world in which long-standing rules and norms are more frequently coming under attack, noting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to excerpts of the speech released by her office. “And the challenges we face are broader than Russia,” Harris says. “Around the world, we see additional attempts to undermine the rules-based order: Nations that threaten the freedom of the seas; criminal gangs and traffickers who skirt the rule of law, and fuel corruption and violence; those that manipulate and undermine the foundations of international commerce.” The Democratic vice president also makes the case that as Coast Guard members the graduates will play an important role in helping the United States uphold the international rules-based order, calling it one of the United States’ “defining missions.”

Would that be the same Kamala Harris who promoted a bail fund for violent rioters in Minneapolis in 2020?

Yeah, by her own partyhttps://t.co/G2J4qYe3kD — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 18, 2022

Bingo! Who wants to tell her?

That’s rich coming from someone who monetized people who burned down America in 2020. — Ultra MAGA 🤩 (@jamie_reinhold) May 18, 2022

Well she ought to know. She and her Regime are the ones doing it. Duhhhhhh! https://t.co/dBWPOoFisT — Debra Choiniere (@debra_choiniere) May 18, 2022

Speaking of “rule of law” and protecting our institutions:

Libs are threatening to assassinate supreme court justices Really excited about how Biden is bringing about a return to norms and unifying the country https://t.co/6ZXLmxgvkP — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 18, 2022

When Harris says “the rule of law is under attack” she’ll of course only be accusing Republicans of doing the attacking.

What is the over/under on Harris saying “The rule of law is under attack” in that speech? I say 5 and a half times. — Matt “Alopicia Survivor” Gilbert (@mattgilblezy) May 18, 2022

And she’ll say it with zero self-awareness being displayed.

***

Related:

One. Heartbeat. Away: Kamala Harris wants us to work together to work together and then work together some more in HOT MESS of a speech (watch)

Kamala Harris anything BUT clear saying she wants to BE CLEAR in video shaming Senate for not passing bill allowing abortion up to 40 weeks (watch)

Brit Hume weighs in on report Biden’s had a grand total of 2 ‘weekly lunches’ with Kamala Harris this year

Recommended Twitchy Video