One thing is for sure amid all the freaking out in the wake of the draft decision leak from the Supreme Court showing there’s a good possibility that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, and it’s that there is no level of rhetoric on the Left that is going to be considered “too much.”

Another example can be found in this tweet from actress Rosanna Arquette, and it’s a doozy:

No ,it’s not hysterical or alarmist ,They will traffic babies that many women can’t afford to keep .There is a huge money making market world wide for babies and behind that is organ trafficking the majority Supreme Court justices are officially the satanic force. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 7, 2022

Yikes.

If Arquette wants to slam those who have sold baby parts, she’s yelling at the wrong side of the political aisle.

PP has made quite a lot of money off of trafficking these organs for years

Where have you been? https://t.co/H8nyqM6qGe — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) May 7, 2022

Um… Planned Parenthood's illicit body parts scheme https://t.co/GkLN2W64jd — 2 + 2 = 4 (@PGtwentytwo) May 7, 2022

But simply wanting the issue of abortion to be left to the states to decide makes you a “satanic force.”

