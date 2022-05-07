One thing is for sure amid all the freaking out in the wake of the draft decision leak from the Supreme Court showing there’s a good possibility that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, and it’s that there is no level of rhetoric on the Left that is going to be considered “too much.”

Another example can be found in this tweet from actress Rosanna Arquette, and it’s a doozy:

Yikes.

If Arquette wants to slam those who have sold baby parts, she’s yelling at the wrong side of the political aisle.

But simply wanting the issue of abortion to be left to the states to decide makes you a “satanic force.”

***

