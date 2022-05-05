In previous weeks it’s been reported that White House press secretary Jen Psaki could soon be leaving her post for a lateral but much more lucrative job at MSNBC. If Psaki heads to MSNBC she would join former Biden adviser and Kamala Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders, who will no doubt soon demonstrate how hard-hitting journalism is done when she interviews first lady Jill Biden:

That’s sure to be a contentious interview! Wait, no it isn’t…

former biden advisor is going to interview jill biden. https://t.co/g4yn6pTsn6 — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 5, 2022

By the way, MSNBC is having a former senior Biden advisor and Kamala Harris’ spokesperson interview the First Lady. https://t.co/kOCU65gON5 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 5, 2022

A Jill Biden interview with herself would probably be harder hitting than this one will be.

Sanders is a former Biden advisor. MSNBC hired her in January and now she's interviewing Jill Biden? This isn't journalism — it's NBC doing partisan PR. https://t.co/hZ5fjQlrbq — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 5, 2022

Then again, it’s MSNBC and nobody really expects any actual journalism to take place.

In the history of softball interviews, this is quite likely to be among the softballiest. https://t.co/Vn1oA4tToE — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) May 5, 2022

It’ll be a tee-ball interview with a whiffle ball on the tee, if anything at all.

Totally unbiased interview by a former Biden advisor 😂 https://t.co/vntA6JLMR8 — Owen Anastas (@WeatherOwen) May 5, 2022

Jill Biden always gets the “Dr.” treatment, while others… not so much:

To demonstrate how performative the “Dr. Jill Biden” thing is, I present other political figures who have PhDs. https://t.co/kOCU65gON5 pic.twitter.com/rioOZxNbmb — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 5, 2022

There seems to be a different journalistic rule when reporting on Jill Biden.

