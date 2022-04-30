Chairman of the Democratic National Party Jaime Harrison was on MSNBC today playing the “all is well” game, and the host also helped keep the projection party going:

DNC chairman @harrisonjaime: The GOP "is a party that’s built on fear. It’s built on fraud. I would like to say, it’s also fascism” pic.twitter.com/zJR7Wb8KkK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2022

The most pathetic part of that clip is both of them pretending not to understand why the Democrats are very likely on track to lose control of the House and/or Senate after the November midterms.

It’s terrible how Republicans — like the typical fascists they are — are forcing medical decisions upon Americans, using the FBI to target dissidents, and setting up a U.S. Ministry of Truth https://t.co/9aKNH9SdA9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2022

Democrats were lockdown maniacs for months and months, want to force everybody to get shots and the Biden administration’s going to have what amounts to an Orwellian hall monitor of speech installed at the DHS, but Republicans are the wannabe fascists? Nice try.

“Hey Alexa, what is the definition of psychological projection?…” — Danny Dyer (@dhdyer) April 30, 2022

Projection is off the charts in this one. Democrats always accuse their opponents of what they are guilty of themselves. https://t.co/cHM9PBqduC — Sharma (@bansisharma) April 30, 2022

“Always accuse your opponent of that which you are guilty” is the modern-day Democrat mantra.

What a pair of sanctimonious idiots. Like, “Climate change is gonna end the world in 9 years,” isn’t fear-mongering? https://t.co/inWd4Z23ct — Sham Wow (@shamwowbaby) April 30, 2022

Also did you catch what the host said right at the end?

Dud she say "you're preaching to the choir"? — Druw (@chidiscourse23) April 30, 2022

That should be a required disclosure any time somebody from MSNBC or CNN interviews a Democrat.

Let's see this in Real time.. The Democrat Website #Claims these suggestive assertions on their website… 👉Yet the DNC Chairman is on television saying the exact opposite.. Who are the Actual, Frauds🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/axfUE15Gzv pic.twitter.com/0F891MRFGP — Orange🇺🇸 (@Orangezipple1) April 30, 2022

According to Dems, you either agree with them or your fascist! https://t.co/DSACARKcVr — Jerad (@Jerad_Huep) April 30, 2022

If you don’t agree you’re a fascist and of course a “grave threat to democracy.”

This is the Democrats message going into the midterms while they offer absolutely no policy solutions to your suffering. https://t.co/8yVelN0lHX — K!LLA CAM 🌺🇺🇸⏳ (@killaxxxcam) April 30, 2022

They offer blame deflection and think everybody’s dumb enough to think that’s a “solution.”

