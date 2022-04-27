If you’re keeping score at home, yesterday on PBS Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the U.S. is out of the “pandemic phase” of Covid-19. At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki said “the pandemic isn’t over.” Then Fauci, not long after having said the “pandemic phase” is over, said it’s not over:

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the coronavirus is under better control in the United States, but the pandemic isn't over. The nation's top infectious disease expert told The Associated Press that the country is “in a different moment” of the pandemic.https://t.co/UftnucrxiE — The Associated Press (@AP) April 27, 2022

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich found all this interesting considering Fauci’s reason he won’t be attending the White House correspondent’s dinner:

Dr. Fauci isn’t going to the White House Correspondent’s Dinner because it is too dangerous re: Wuhan coronavirus, but the President of the United States is still going. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 27, 2022

Fauci’s shifts are even too much for Covid fearmonger Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding:

HEADSPINNING— 📌Fauci: “we are out of the pandemic phase” 📌Fauci: “global pandemic is ongoing” 📌Fauci: “We are still experiencing a pandemic”. 📌Fauci: Will not be attending the WH Correspondent’s Dinner out of concern for “individual risk”. #COVID19https://t.co/fK6F53UQzU pic.twitter.com/gr3IARpdtt — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 27, 2022

Fauci’s obviously not being consistent enough in trying to keep spreading any kind of panic.

Wow. Eric F-Ding is calling out Fauci's nonsense? This is what two clowns look like. https://t.co/3VNtkNXsiz — Truth (@TruthAndSports) April 27, 2022

Maybe they should both just let it go and move on (not that it’ll ever happen).

***

Related:

Fear-monger Eric Feigl-Ding seems SHOCKED China’s govt. behaving the way he WANTED the US govt. to with COVID is actually HORRIFIC

Will DHS flag COVID fear pornographer Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding as a domestic terrorist for pushing blatant ‘mis- dis- and mal-information’ on TV?

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding tells Daily Mail that there’s a great risk the Omicron variant could cause ‘Pandemic 2.0’

‘As usual, this isn’t true’: Stephen King’s stat about Florida deaths terrifies Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding (just one problem…)

Recommended Twitchy Video