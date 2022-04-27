If you’re keeping score at home, yesterday on PBS Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the U.S. is out of the “pandemic phase” of Covid-19. At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki said “the pandemic isn’t over.” Then Fauci, not long after having said the “pandemic phase” is over, said it’s not over:

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich found all this interesting considering Fauci’s reason he won’t be attending the White House correspondent’s dinner:

Fauci’s shifts are even too much for Covid fearmonger Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding:

Fauci’s obviously not being consistent enough in trying to keep spreading any kind of panic.

Maybe they should both just let it go and move on (not that it’ll ever happen).

***

