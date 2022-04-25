French President Emmanuel Macron has emerged victorious after yesterday’s election challenge from Marine Le Pen:

The relief among Western leaders at the reelection of French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday night was almost palpable. But the size of the vote for far-right leader Marine Le Pen shows a significant groundswell of support for her nationalist policies and signals a bigger fight ahead for the politics of France and Europe. Already grappling with a war in Ukraine, spiraling energy costs and the climate crisis, Macron’s victory means France’s partners will not have to deal with Le Pen, a far-right politician who rails against the European Union and has a long history of praising Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After it was clear Macron won the election, President Biden placed a congratulatory phone call but the French president apparently had other things going on:

Biden tried calling Macron last night but couldn't get through. "I spoke to his staff," he said, but the French president "was at the Eiffel Tower having a good time." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) April 25, 2022

It sounds like Macron was having too much fun to bother taking Biden’s call:

BIDEN: "I tried to talk to [Macron] last night. We spoke with his staff, but he was uh, at the Eiffel Tower having a good time." pic.twitter.com/eJsr7l3N2W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 25, 2022

That’s not the first time:

This is the second world leader in just months who ignored Joe Biden’s phone calls https://t.co/yzmodpNSc7 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 25, 2022

This was March https://t.co/7KDNhPObXh — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 25, 2022

America is respected on the world stage again!

World leaders not taking Biden’s calls will never not be funny. Something something respected on the world stage again… adults in charge? https://t.co/PrFwgkgK7d — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 25, 2022

Perhaps Macron will have time for Biden today.

This is the definition of being respected on the world stage https://t.co/q3X6UwQ1pC — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) April 25, 2022

the adults are back, America is once again being taken seriously, etc — VJ Maxwell (@vortmax79) April 25, 2022

Next time Biden calls a world leader they should try a different approach:

Have the easter bunny pull some strings next time. — TJDMCR – OG 716 (@TJDMCR) April 25, 2022

Great idea!

