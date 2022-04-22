Today is Earth Day, which means climate change alarmism is yet again being dialed up to eleven and beyond. President Biden had Air Force One fired up today in order to travel around and serve up warnings about the existential threat from burning fossil fuels, and there is also a report about what areas of the country might eventually be “climate havens”:

Some parts of the United States will be difficult to live in, sparking a large-scale climate migration and pushing people north toward the potential climate havens of Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit and Duluth, Minnesota.https://t.co/z2Wo5I0Vgx — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) April 22, 2022

Does anybody actually believe this?

Upstate New York is home to some of the snowiest cities on the planet. Heavy lake effect snow often blankets Buffalo, along the shore of Lake Erie. “We’re going to have much milder winters, and much more precipitation,” said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning. It’s not a marketing slogan, but a climate change reality.

“It could accelerate pretty quickly, and I don’t think as a country we are prepared for those changes that we could see,” said Nicholas Rajkovich, an architecture professor at the University at Buffalo. Some parts of the United States will be difficult to live in, sparking a large-scale climate migration and pushing people north toward the potential climate havens of Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit and Duluth, Minnesota.

Oh please. If anything we’re seeing the opposite:

So many people have fled New York, the state lost a congressional seat, but keep huffing that copium. — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) April 22, 2022

The past 2 years Florida has had its biggest growth in population in its history https://t.co/rfOzSFpeY7 — Danielle 🏹 (@DanielleNorgedm) April 22, 2022

As usual stories like that have a headline that makes it sound like it’s actually happening, while the story is loaded with words like “might,” “could,” “if” and others.

Is this before the Great Food Wars of 2032 or after? Will there be zombies? Everyone loves zombies. — Cranky Gordon of TikTok (@StillCrankyAF) April 22, 2022

Every climate prediction is wrong — Saint Twidder (@SaintTwidder) April 22, 2022

Have they ever been right about anything?

