According to Real Clear Politics’ polling averages, President Biden nationally is at about 40 percent approval and Kamala Harris has a 37.7 percent favorability rating in the country. But how are Biden and Harris performing in a solidly blue state like California? This might not make the White House much happier:

Kamala in CA her home state:

35% approval, 45% disapproval, per new Berkeley IGS poll

Biden is at 50% approval, 46% disapprovalhttps://t.co/dTVLBgzIi8 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) April 13, 2022

OOF.

Ouch and double ouch! https://t.co/1bugI631Xw — Mark Dowis (@dowis_mark) April 13, 2022

How can one of the great orators of our time in VP Harris have such low approval numbers?

Kamala is 15% behind Biden in her OWN HOME STATE. Wow. https://t.co/w2yBfn6DXj — 🇺🇸🇵🇷Ron Desantis’ Baseball Team 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@PosterRon) April 13, 2022

In a D + a zillion state. https://t.co/SUnjhWELM3 — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) April 13, 2022

The “Putin’s Price Hike” blame deflection doesn’t quite seem to be doing the trick for this administration.

